Book review: In 'The 9.9 Percent,' author looks at who's really propping up inequality in U.S.

When TV’s talking heads blather on about the wealth gap, they inevitably pit it as the ultra-wealthy verses everybody else. Historian/philosopher Matthew Stewart argues this simplistic thinking omits a third segment of society that is unintentionally escalating the inequality. Grumble up a hello to “The 9.9 percent,” the focus of his same-titled book.
According to Stewart, 0.1 percent of all Americans presently own one-quarter of everything of economic value in the nation. The bottom 90 percent currently has one-third less of the total value it once held in 1963. Then there’s the 9.9 percent, whose assets fall in the $1.2 million–$20 million range.
In examining this group, Stewart takes the Marks/Engels concept of class warfare and gives it a red, white and blue twist. The 9.9 percent aren’t your stereotypical bourgeoisie, purposely appropriating the wealth created by the proletariat. Rather, they are doctors, lawyers, middle managers, small business owners. They are the achievers and go-getters of American Dream lore, laboring and clawing their way up to grab a slice of the prosperity pie.
It’s an admirable quest, Stewart acknowledges, but the trouble begins when these aspiring types ascend the mountain with blinders attached. The 9.9ers can’t (or don’t want to) see how their freshly earned privilege prices out, disqualifies of disenfranchises the lower 90 percent. Higher education, appreciating homes, strong communities, healthy lifestyles, even loving relationships become out of reach for those in the lower deciles.
What’s worse, such competition perverts the 9.9ers’ thinking of the underclass; to them, the wealth-challenged could have similar success if only they would work a little harder.
A former 9.9er himself (he worked as a consultant), Stewart’s narrative has some snark masked as humor. This tone clouds the readers’ attempts to discern the author’s objectivity on the subject.
There’s also the question about his solutions. His litany of remedies would make a liberal nod in agreement, but a conservative explode in rage. He builds a strong case about rising inequality; should he venture down a road strewn with partisan land mines when the goal is to call attention to the situation at hand?
The subject of inequality is so complex and consequential for the nation’s future that one book alone can’t summarize it all. A companion work amplifying Stewart’s thesis (or perhaps challenging it) would give the reader a broader base of arguments to compare/contrast before claiming a personal position on the issue.
Jeff Schulze is a night sports content editor with The Free Lance–Star.
