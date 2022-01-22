Book review: In 'The 9.9 Percent,' author looks at who's really propping up inequality in U.S.

When TV’s talking heads blather on about the wealth gap, they inevitably pit it as the ultra-wealthy verses everybody else. Historian/philosopher Matthew Stewart argues this simplistic thinking omits a third segment of society that is unintentionally escalating the inequality. Grumble up a hello to “The 9.9 percent,” the focus of his same-titled book.

According to Stewart, 0.1 percent of all Americans presently own one-quarter of everything of economic value in the nation. The bottom 90 percent currently has one-third less of the total value it once held in 1963. Then there’s the 9.9 percent, whose assets fall in the $1.2 million–$20 million range.

In examining this group, Stewart takes the Marks/Engels concept of class warfare and gives it a red, white and blue twist. The 9.9 percent aren’t your stereotypical bourgeoisie, purposely appropriating the wealth created by the proletariat. Rather, they are doctors, lawyers, middle managers, small business owners. They are the achievers and go-getters of American Dream lore, laboring and clawing their way up to grab a slice of the prosperity pie.