Book review: 'In the Quick' an out-of-this-world, feminist astronaut tale

I loved Kate Hope Day’s début novel, “If, Then,” so I was eager to get my hands on her sophomore novel, a feminist astronaut tale called “In the Quick.”

The story begins with a plucky heroine named June, a child who is reeling from the death of her uncle. Her uncle, an engineer for the space program, has clearly passed his passion on to June. And when a ship known as the Inquiry gets lost in outer space with some of her uncle’s malfunctioning equipment on board, June becomes obsessed with a possible rescue mission. While the adults in June’s life are quick to dismiss the idea and June is soon occupied with other things—she attends a boarding school that teaches her how to live and work in outer space—June holds on to the idea of saving the astronauts, convinced they are still alive.

Early praise for this book has called it a “genre bending novel,” and rightfully so. “In the Quick” is part bildungsroman, part science fiction and part romance. I would say that each of these disparate parts were executed with different degrees of success.

I found that Day had particular skill when it came to writing the coming-of-age portion of the text. I was immediately invested in June’s flawed but humane character and rooting throughout her childhood was enough to carry this novel forward.