Book review: 'In the Quick' an out-of-this-world, feminist astronaut tale

I loved Kate Hope Day’s début novel, “If, Then,” so I was eager to get my hands on her sophomore novel, a feminist astronaut tale called “In the Quick.”
The story begins with a plucky heroine named June, a child who is reeling from the death of her uncle. Her uncle, an engineer for the space program, has clearly passed his passion on to June. And when a ship known as the Inquiry gets lost in outer space with some of her uncle’s malfunctioning equipment on board, June becomes obsessed with a possible rescue mission. While the adults in June’s life are quick to dismiss the idea and June is soon occupied with other things—she attends a boarding school that teaches her how to live and work in outer space—June holds on to the idea of saving the astronauts, convinced they are still alive.
Early praise for this book has called it a “genre bending novel,” and rightfully so. “In the Quick” is part bildungsroman, part science fiction and part romance. I would say that each of these disparate parts were executed with different degrees of success.
I found that Day had particular skill when it came to writing the coming-of-age portion of the text. I was immediately invested in June’s flawed but humane character and rooting throughout her childhood was enough to carry this novel forward.
In all fairness, discussing science fiction is not my forte, but these elements were well handled, too. I could follow the descriptions of the technology, and Day’s world building is so intricate as to make all the leaps seem possible.
The romance made me a little uncomfortable, however. Despite the clear chemistry between the characters and Day’s obvious attempts to make readers comfortable with the relationship, this aspect of the plot was a little discomfiting for me.
The fast plot and compelling characters more than make up for any complaints. I loved following June in her adventures. Her persistence in the face of adversity and her resourcefulness in overcoming obstacles made me truly admire her. The ending is quite satisfying, too, and Day shows us that June’s persistence has its own rewards.
Ashley Riggleson is a freelance writer from Rappahannock County.
