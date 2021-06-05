Book review: Is it time to reset the table?

Deep red, juicy and warm from the sun: a homegrown tomato reminds me of visiting my grandparents, for whom gardening was just part of life.
Since my grandparents’ victory garden generation, the ethos about how and where our food is grown has made an enormous arc: first, away from them, as factory farms grew to cover much of the country, and we marveled at the new world of processed foods, and then back toward them, as we have awakened to the dangers of pesticides and the toll that “food miles” take on our climate.
In recent years, though, the organic and local food movements have themselves been held up for questioning. Is organic food really better for us? Is local food actually safer and easier on the climate?
The heavily researched and highly readable “Resetting the Table: Straight Talk About the Food We Grow and Eat” by Robert Paarlberg provides many answers to these questions. Mostly “no.” In many ways, the global food market provides safety checks that are hard to achieve at the local scale, making food-borne illness outbreaks less likely. And industrial farming increasingly employs technology to reduce the use of energy and chemicals for growing our food, that are difficult to match at the local scale.
Is it possible that to feed the world, and to do it sustainably, local and organic are not the answer? Paarlberg provides thoughtful arguments, meticulously researched, and fleshed out in engaging stories and fast-moving chapters.
At one point, I had to wonder if I was reading the eco-agro equivalent of climate denier literature. To be sure, Paarlberg is coming at these questions as an economist and public policy expert at Harvard, which may explain the agro-skeptic lens through which he views this topic. But I could find nothing to suggest that his conclusions are tainted by conflicting interests.
Skepticism is necessary for progress; it furthers the scientific dialogue, provoking new work that generates new evidence to better resolve the areas of contention.
Anyone who hesitates in the produce aisle, wondering which tomato to choose, will benefit from Paarlberg’s guide. The ball is now in the court of those who would have you gravitate to the more expensive side of the aisle.
This book contributes to a robust dialogue. With so much at stake as consumers, and as a growing world population, we need to get this right.
Fredericksburg native Hilary Dervin Flower is a freelance writer in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Fredericksburg native Hilary Dervin Flower is a freelance writer in St. Petersburg, Fla.