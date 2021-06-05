Book review: Is it time to reset the table?

Deep red, juicy and warm from the sun: a homegrown tomato reminds me of visiting my grandparents, for whom gardening was just part of life.

Since my grandparents’ victory garden generation, the ethos about how and where our food is grown has made an enormous arc: first, away from them, as factory farms grew to cover much of the country, and we marveled at the new world of processed foods, and then back toward them, as we have awakened to the dangers of pesticides and the toll that “food miles” take on our climate.

In recent years, though, the organic and local food movements have themselves been held up for questioning. Is organic food really better for us? Is local food actually safer and easier on the climate?

The heavily researched and highly readable “Resetting the Table: Straight Talk About the Food We Grow and Eat” by Robert Paarlberg provides many answers to these questions. Mostly “no.” In many ways, the global food market provides safety checks that are hard to achieve at the local scale, making food-borne illness outbreaks less likely. And industrial farming increasingly employs technology to reduce the use of energy and chemicals for growing our food, that are difficult to match at the local scale.