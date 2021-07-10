Book review: 'Island Queen' an epic rags-to-riches tale

I am always on the lookout for new perspectives in literature, so when I saw that Vanessa Riley’s new novel, “Island Queen,” was available for review, I jumped at the chance.
Set in the Regency period, “Island Queen” tells the story of Dorothy—called Dolly—Kirwan Thomas, a larger-than-life historical woman who was born into slavery. Dolly, relentlessly ambitious, soon buys her freedom (as well as that of all her family members). But she does not stop there.
An enterprising woman, Dolly starts her own business and quickly becomes wealthy. All is not as happy as it seems, however. Though Riley does not discuss either in depth, this novel has trigger warnings for rape and incest, and Riley does not shy away from the evils of slavery. Even after she gains her freedom, Dolly still faces persecution throughout the Caribbean. Illiterate and forced to depend on others during crucial negotiations, Dolly must navigate an extremely dangerous world.
This epic “rags to riches” novel has everything one needs in a good yarn—intrigue, romance and plenty of suspense. In fact, my only complaint about this novel is that there is too much plot. I would have loved to follow Dolly, who is complexly rendered on the page, for several books. Her attributes are shown to be either positive or negative depending on the context, and her life has enough ups and downs to fill several novels. Because Riley aims to cover all of Dolly’s life in one book, this novel gallops along where I wished it would linger.
I usually read “literary” fiction, but this is historical fiction at its finest. This dramatic and plot driven novel tells the story of one woman with big dreams, and Riley uses Dolly’s very contemporary sounding voice to explore themes that are still relevant in today’s world, including agency, power, racial passing, colorism and colonialism. Though this is historical fiction, Riley still manages to discuss these topics with a lot of depth so that her perspective seems both compassionate and nuanced. Riley reminds us that, though women of color have often been written out of history, their experiences are multifaceted and deserve to be told in all their nuance.
Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.