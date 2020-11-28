Book review: Jack Reacher returns in what may be series' best yet

Gentle reader: Do not make my mistake, which was to start this book the minute I received it. My subsequent sleep deprivation, however, was worth it, so maybe it was not a mistake after all.

This is the 25th book in the Jack Reacher series, and quite possibly the best. The series author, Lee Child, is here joined by his brother, who is a thriller writer on his own. The joint effort fully succeeds. The plot and the characters are totally realistic and more lifelike than some of the earlier books in the series.

The authors are particularly lucky in that the plot revolves around a software program, the Sentinel, which has been designed to prevent the rigging of elections. The story unfolds how Reacher and a couple of local pals foil the bad guys and prevent the program from falling into the hands of the Russians. Was this software actually available for last month’s national election? In any event, the plot has an immediacy and relevance that captures you almost from page 1.

As with any thriller, the only purpose is entertainment. For the price of two movie tickets, you and a friend can each get more enjoyment than from most movies. This reviewer, for one, occasionally needs to decompress and Jack Reacher here provides in this book exactly what I wanted.

The actual plot is complex, and I will not spoil the book for you in this review. Thus, I do not propose to summarize the action. Suffice it to say, there is a lot of action and, as mentioned above, prepare yourself for an extended reading session or two. This is simply the best thriller this year. By the way, this book stands on its own and you do not need to be familiar with earlier Reacher books. However, if you are already a fan, you will immediately bond with Reacher in this latest installment.

Alfred M. King is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania County.