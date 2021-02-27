Book review: Jennifer Ryan delivers an uplifting tale of WWII home front

I read quite a bit of historical fiction covering many aspects of World War II and have learned much about that period in our history. The novels by Jennifer Ryan that I have read touch on a different aspect of those times—that of the women left at home to keep things running and deal with the impacts the war had on day-to-day living.
“The Kitchen Front” is her latest offering, and, in my opinion, the perfect read for these times, because, like her previous books, I found it to be very uplifting.
Food rationing went into effect in England in 1940. That same year, BBC Radio established a show, “The Front Kitchen,” to share recipes and cooking tips with those having to restructure their cooking to feed their families working with a scarcity of ingredients. This is the historical foundation of the book.
In Ryan’s “Kitchen Front,” the BBC decides that the male host of the show should find a competent female to co-host. As the perfect way to gain listeners while seeking the top cook, they set up a cooking contest.
The four contestants are Audrey, a widowed mother, struggling to maintain a deteriorating house and keep food on the table by selling her baked goods to local residents, shops and restaurants; her sister Lady Gwendoline, who, eager to move up in society, married a much older, wealthy, rather dreadful man, Sir Strickland, and she now lives on a grand estate, Fenley; orphaned Nell Brown, who has been taken under the wings of Fenley’s aging cook, Mrs. Quince; and Zelda Dupont, formerly a chef at a now-bombed hotel in London, who finds herself working at the Fenley Pie Factory and in need of billeted rooming. They all have different goals and reasons for entering the contest, and start out as true rivals, but they learn they have much in common—they are all determined, very competitive and very resourceful women.
Ryan deftly portrays a number of serious challenges women faced during these troubling times, not just the rationing, but the billeting of strangers in their homes, the terrible problems unwed mothers faced, among others. The women discover a comradeship and the strength of female friendships in this heartwarming, delightful story of overcoming challenges in a wartime English village.
For interested cooks, there are a number of authentic wartime recipes included, some from Ryan’s grandmother’s cookbook, and others from archives and a war museum in London.
This book is like a warm hug during the difficult times we are facing.
Sandy Mahaffey is former Books editor with The Free Lance–Star.