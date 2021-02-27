Book review: Jennifer Ryan delivers an uplifting tale of WWII home front

I read quite a bit of historical fiction covering many aspects of World War II and have learned much about that period in our history. The novels by Jennifer Ryan that I have read touch on a different aspect of those times—that of the women left at home to keep things running and deal with the impacts the war had on day-to-day living.

“The Kitchen Front” is her latest offering, and, in my opinion, the perfect read for these times, because, like her previous books, I found it to be very uplifting.

Food rationing went into effect in England in 1940. That same year, BBC Radio established a show, “The Front Kitchen,” to share recipes and cooking tips with those having to restructure their cooking to feed their families working with a scarcity of ingredients. This is the historical foundation of the book.

In Ryan’s “Kitchen Front,” the BBC decides that the male host of the show should find a competent female to co-host. As the perfect way to gain listeners while seeking the top cook, they set up a cooking contest.