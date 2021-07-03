Book review: Jewish resistance fighter shares story in 'My Name is Selma'

On May 10, 1940, Nazi Germany occupied the Netherlands. In the capital, Amsterdam, about 75,000 Jews were slowly isolated from the rest of society by the Nazi SS. They were required to wear the Star of David on their outer clothing so the SS could easily identify them. Among them was an 18-year-old named Selma van de Perre.

In “My Name is Selma,” van de Perre has written an amazing firsthand account of the fear and uncertainty she encountered after the Nazi occupation.

The author poignantly describes how, from the day of occupation to June 1943, the Nazi SS began to systematically single out Jews to be sent out to “work camps.” It was understood by the Jews that these camps were places where people were literally worked to death. If there was open rebellion against the Nazis, people were shot on sight to instill fear within the Jewish community. This led to the Nazis using one Jew against another to cull information that would lead to a community member being selected for the trip to the camps. The author and her family were able to avoid this trouble until her father was summoned to one of the camps. By June 1943, the author’s mother and sister were betrayed and were also selected to go to the camps.