Book review: John Banville's 'April in Spain' is a sordid, splendid mystery

To the delight of their fans, distinguished writers of crime fiction occasionally employ two popular detectives from separate series in a collaboration.
Among them are P.D. James (Adam Dalgliesh with Cordelia Gray) and John Sandford (Lucas Davenport with Virgil Flowers).
Enter John Banville, whose “April in Spain” pairs strait-laced Irish Detective Inspector St. John (pronounced sinjun) Strafford, who made his début in last year’s “Snow,” with temperamental government pathologist Garret Quirke, the focus of seven previous novels written by Benjamin Black (a pseudonym Banville has abandoned).
A sequel to Black’s 2003 “Elegy for April,” Banville’s latest opens with Quirke on vacation in Spain with his psychiatrist wife, Evelyn. He sees a woman who looks familiar—but whom he can’t immediately place. Soon, though, the face registers: physician April Latimer, a friend of his daughter, Phoebe Griffin.
Quirke believes that April is dead. Her brother, obstetrician Oscar Latimer, confessed to killing her before taking his own life. Brother and sister had been sexually abused by their father, Conor Latimer, a noted heart specialist who, like his son, committed suicide.
But April’s body has not been found.
With intricate relationships in play—Phoebe’s boyfriend, Paul Viertel, is Evelyn’s nephew, and Conor’s brother, William Latimer, is Ireland’s defense minister—Quirke asks Phoebe to travel to Spain to see if the woman who calls herself Dr. Angela Lawless is really April Latimer. A high-ranking police officer arranges for Strafford, who occupies a secondary role to Quirke’s prominence in the storyline, to accompany Phoebe to Spain.
As the hunt for the truth proceeds, hit man Terry Tice is assigned to ensure that it remains secret.
At once sordid and splendid, “April in Spain” offers multiple pleasures: a complex storyline that maintains the reader’s attention, a firmament of richly drawn and nuanced characters and dazzlingly vivid prose that inspires instant rereadings of brilliant passages for their sheer beauty.
For snobs who dismiss crime fiction as middlebrow at best, Banville’s works of suspense offer eloquent testimony that the genre, in an author’s fertile mind and deft hands, can constitute serious literature.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.