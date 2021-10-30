Book review: John Banville's 'April in Spain' is a sordid, splendid mystery

To the delight of their fans, distinguished writers of crime fiction occasionally employ two popular detectives from separate series in a collaboration.

Among them are P.D. James (Adam Dalgliesh with Cordelia Gray) and John Sandford (Lucas Davenport with Virgil Flowers).

Enter John Banville, whose “April in Spain” pairs strait-laced Irish Detective Inspector St. John (pronounced sinjun) Strafford, who made his début in last year’s “Snow,” with temperamental government pathologist Garret Quirke, the focus of seven previous novels written by Benjamin Black (a pseudonym Banville has abandoned).

A sequel to Black’s 2003 “Elegy for April,” Banville’s latest opens with Quirke on vacation in Spain with his psychiatrist wife, Evelyn. He sees a woman who looks familiar—but whom he can’t immediately place. Soon, though, the face registers: physician April Latimer, a friend of his daughter, Phoebe Griffin.

Quirke believes that April is dead. Her brother, obstetrician Oscar Latimer, confessed to killing her before taking his own life. Brother and sister had been sexually abused by their father, Conor Latimer, a noted heart specialist who, like his son, committed suicide.

But April’s body has not been found.