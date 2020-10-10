Book review: John Banville's 'Snow' an outstanding example of literary crime fiction

Banville, the winner of the 2005 Man Booker Prize for “The Sea,” demonstrates his prowess in “Snow,” a whodunit that explores Ireland’s troubled history of religious animosity and abomination.

But Banville does not stop with a storyline that leads to a shocking conclusion. In Strafford, he creates a character who, in time, might become as complex and beloved as Detective Inspector Thomas Lynley of Elizabeth George’s long-running series.

Further appeal springs from the author’s thoughtful, polished and often arresting prose, such as this passage that sets a menacing tone:

“Solitary crows, blacker than black, flapped across fields of unblemished snow.”

With depth of conception and deftness of execution, “Snow” stands as a sterling example of literary crime fiction.

