Book review: John Banville's 'Snow' an outstanding example of literary crime fiction

Aristocratic family? Check.
Manor house? Check.
Relentless snow? Check.
Body in the library? Check.
Tired cliché?
Not in Man Booker prize winner John Banville’s “Snow”—the first in a projected series featuring Detective Inspector St. John (pronounced sinjun) Strafford, who investigates a gruesome murder in County Wexford, Ireland, in 1957.
The murdered and mutilated victim is Father Tom Lawless, a Catholic priest stabbed in the neck and castrated at Ballyglass House, where he’s a frequent visitor to the home’s residents: retired Col. Geoffrey Osborne; his much younger second wife, Sylvia, a nervy insomniac; his son, Dominic, a conflicted medical student; and his daughter, Lettie, a caustic cynic. Sadie Duffy keeps house for the family, and semi-feral Alphonsus “Fonsey” Welch tends to the stables.
Adding to the mystery is the long-ago death of Osborne’s first wife, Millicent, whose tumble down a staircase seems to have augured Lawless’ stagger down the same steps after the stabbing but before the gelding.
Summoned by the Bishop of Dublin, John Charles McQuaid, Strafford is warned that his future depends on his willingness to suppress the truth. And when Strafford’s second-in-command, Detective Sgt. Ambrose Jenkins, goes missing, the stakes skyrocket and the tension tightens.
Banville, the winner of the 2005 Man Booker Prize for “The Sea,” demonstrates his prowess in “Snow,” a whodunit that explores Ireland’s troubled history of religious animosity and abomination.
But Banville does not stop with a storyline that leads to a shocking conclusion. In Strafford, he creates a character who, in time, might become as complex and beloved as Detective Inspector Thomas Lynley of Elizabeth George’s long-running series.
Further appeal springs from the author’s thoughtful, polished and often arresting prose, such as this passage that sets a menacing tone:
“Solitary crows, blacker than black, flapped across fields of unblemished snow.”
With depth of conception and deftness of execution, “Snow” stands as a sterling example of literary crime fiction.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida. Like the lead character in “Snow,” his name is often misspelled or mispronounced as Stafford. That’s an annoyance likely shared by the other people in the United States with the same name; the U.S. Census Bureau says they number fewer than 300.
