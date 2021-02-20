Book review: John Hart explores courage, cowardice in 'The Unwilling'

For those who came of age during the Vietnam War era, the images remain vivid: a South Vietnamese general summarily executes a Viet Cong member; a young, naked girl burned by napalm screams; a Marine carries an injured child from a combat zone; a teenager runs to greet her father, a former prisoner of war.
Acclaimed author John Hart brings the war and its legacy to life in his seventh novel, “The Unwilling”—even as the narrative never leaves North Carolina.
In 1972, decorated Vietnam veteran Jason French—son of Charlotte homicide detective Bill French—has just been released from prison after serving 27 months on a heroin conviction.
Edgy and rebellious with a history of violence—not entirely war-related—he has long been estranged from his parents. His twin brother, Robert, was killed in Vietnam. Their younger brother, Gibson “Gibby” French, is about to graduate from high school.
Jason’s homecoming goes wrong on a road trip with girlfriend Tyra Norris, her roommate and Gibby. Tyra flashes her assets to a bus filled with inmates of the institution from which Jason was freed.
The result: a prisoner on the bus reports the incident to Abel “X,” an “insane, vicious, and richer than sin” multiple murderer with an obsession with Jason’s Vietnam past and an upcoming date with the electric chair.
And the carnival of carnage begins, as Tyra is brutally murdered, Jason is arrested, Tyra’s roommate is kidnapped and Gibby tries to find evidence that will clear his brother. Their father, meanwhile, fears for the safety and future of both sons.
Hart explores matters of courage and cowardice, fear and family, combat and criminality as his narrative takes numerous turns and builds to a conclusion at once frightening and redemptive. His characters—particularly the Frenches and “X”—are conceived with ingenuity and rendered with assurance.
A native of Durham, N.C., who now lives on a farm near Charlottesville, Hart combines literary excellence with popular appeal; his work has been honored by diverse organizations. And in “The Unwilling”— a novel that evokes not only a particular time but also timeless issues—he again burnishes his stature.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.