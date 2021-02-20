Book review: John Hart explores courage, cowardice in 'The Unwilling'

For those who came of age during the Vietnam War era, the images remain vivid: a South Vietnamese general summarily executes a Viet Cong member; a young, naked girl burned by napalm screams; a Marine carries an injured child from a combat zone; a teenager runs to greet her father, a former prisoner of war.

Acclaimed author John Hart brings the war and its legacy to life in his seventh novel, “The Unwilling”—even as the narrative never leaves North Carolina.

In 1972, decorated Vietnam veteran Jason French—son of Charlotte homicide detective Bill French—has just been released from prison after serving 27 months on a heroin conviction.

Edgy and rebellious with a history of violence—not entirely war-related—he has long been estranged from his parents. His twin brother, Robert, was killed in Vietnam. Their younger brother, Gibson “Gibby” French, is about to graduate from high school.

Jason’s homecoming goes wrong on a road trip with girlfriend Tyra Norris, her roommate and Gibby. Tyra flashes her assets to a bus filled with inmates of the institution from which Jason was freed.