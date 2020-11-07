Book review: Jonathan Alter offers new perspective on Jimmy Carter's life

If, like me, you have read all of President Jimmy Carter’s writings, then you may think that a new book would not offer you any further insight. Then, like me, you would be wrong.
“His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life” is a tome. Loaded with valuable insights, it was clearly heavily researched without being boring or stuffy. From his childhood in rural Georgia, his term in the White House and his tireless work as an ambassador not just for Habitat for Humanity, but for humanity as a whole, this book covers the minutiae. At 800 pages, you would expect a lot of detail. You get detail, much of which has never before been published. Readers will find information on his letters to his wife Rosalynn; his feelings about integration, which he kept silent about for years and has since worked tirelessly to make up for; his encounter with a brothel madam (buy the book to find out); his very brief experience in a nuclear reactor; and his appointment of more women and minorities to the federal bench than any other president in history.
There are so many details to still discover about a man who has lived so publicly and told his story, but this book offers a new perspective. I never knew that Carter was revered in Africa. I did not know that up until last year, Carter was still teaching Sunday School. If it wasn’t for taking a tumble, he’d probably still be doing so. He is 96!
I knew nothing of Jonathan Alter before I read this, but I am very impressed by his style and the understanding he showed. He has also published books about Presidents Barack Obama and Franklin D. Roosevelt.
I could reveal more, but this book needs to be languished in, so that you too may discover more about one of the greatest humanitarians of our time.
Suzie Grumko is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania County.
