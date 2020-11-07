Book review: Jonathan Alter offers new perspective on Jimmy Carter's life

“His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life” is a tome. Loaded with valuable insights, it was clearly heavily researched without being boring or stuffy. From his childhood in rural Georgia, his term in the White House and his tireless work as an ambassador not just for Habitat for Humanity, but for humanity as a whole, this book covers the minutiae. At 800 pages, you would expect a lot of detail. You get detail, much of which has never before been published. Readers will find information on his letters to his wife Rosalynn; his feelings about integration, which he kept silent about for years and has since worked tirelessly to make up for; his encounter with a brothel madam (buy the book to find out); his very brief experience in a nuclear reactor; and his appointment of more women and minorities to the federal bench than any other president in history.