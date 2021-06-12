Book review: Junger's 'Freedom' exposes central argument of those seeking real liberty

IF WE FOLLOW Sebastian Junger’s advice, we should ponder a few questions: What does the word freedom truly mean? What does it imply and what does it require?
In these fraught times full of political, cultural and class strife, a word like freedom becomes a last-ditch anchor for those mired in passionate debate. But is it truly the right word for certain arguments?
In his latest book, appropriately titled “Freedom,” the author attempts to find his answers through direct experience, using what he calls “The Final Patrol.” It’s a bare-bones hike from the mid-Atlantic states into mountainous Pennsylvania backcountry. No modern camping gear here; just backpacks, canteens, good walking boats and a big knife.
Joined by a handful of companions, the Patrol’s excursion follows rail lines that primarily paralleled the Juniata River. The journey is metaphoric of the experiences of nomadic tribes, settlers, escaped slaves, migrants—all willing to endure hardships and risk injury to find their version of freedom.
The parallel to the conditions past wanderers endured is jarring. The Patrol is shot at, drenched by bad weather, faces food and water shortages. Police are threatening; locals and fellow nomads are wary and unpredictable.
It’s not your typical walk in the woods, but communing with nature isn’t Junger’s point here. The Patrol is truly free—liberated from the rules and regulations; from state and church scrutiny; from wealth, class and cultural oppression. It’s also totally alone. It’s solely reliant on its members for all the tasks needed to survive.
The book’s three sections—“run,” “fight” and “think”—mirror the progression a freedom seeker would encounter: flee oppression, combat threats and ponder the implications of such liberty. With the help of historical references, he points out a conundrum about freedom and safety: the more you have of one, the less you have of the other.
Junger’s fact-finding mission is cleverly executed and the narrative benefits from it. He writes in present tense, describing the Patrol’s experiences as they happen, interlacing his observations with parallel anecdotes of Western societal development. This thoughtful (and remarkably short) book is a welcome remedy for mired in toxic-discourse blues.
In a song, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young ask listeners to “find the cost of freedom.” Here, Junger cautions to be careful with what you seek—the price may be too high.
Jeff Schulze is a night sports content editor with The Free Lance–Star.