Book review: Junger's 'Freedom' exposes central argument of those seeking real liberty

IF WE FOLLOW Sebastian Junger’s advice, we should ponder a few questions: What does the word freedom truly mean? What does it imply and what does it require?

In these fraught times full of political, cultural and class strife, a word like freedom becomes a last-ditch anchor for those mired in passionate debate. But is it truly the right word for certain arguments?

In his latest book, appropriately titled “Freedom,” the author attempts to find his answers through direct experience, using what he calls “The Final Patrol.” It’s a bare-bones hike from the mid-Atlantic states into mountainous Pennsylvania backcountry. No modern camping gear here; just backpacks, canteens, good walking boats and a big knife.

Joined by a handful of companions, the Patrol’s excursion follows rail lines that primarily paralleled the Juniata River. The journey is metaphoric of the experiences of nomadic tribes, settlers, escaped slaves, migrants—all willing to endure hardships and risk injury to find their version of freedom.

The parallel to the conditions past wanderers endured is jarring. The Patrol is shot at, drenched by bad weather, faces food and water shortages. Police are threatening; locals and fellow nomads are wary and unpredictable.