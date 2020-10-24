Book review: Karen Russell's prose is as vivid as a COVID dream

Two unfortunate byproducts of the pandemic are an increase in insomnia and, when we can fall asleep, the introduction of what are now being called COVID Dreams, which a number of sleep specialists assure us are normal given the heightened anxiety in our lives.
So not falling asleep is a problem and falling asleep can lead to unnerving dreams. That about sums up Karen Russell’s novella “Sleep Donation,” now available in paperback.
This was the kind of apocalyptic story that many of us enjoyed reading when it was first published in 2014. It was kind of a cautionary tale that was unlikely to be realized, and we could take solace in the fact that we could finish a chapter, close our eyelids and wake refreshed, unlike many of the characters portrayed in “Sleep Donation.” In the current environment, a book on the impossibility of sleep might not be a bedside balm at 3 in the morning.
Russell’s novella is set in a society not so different from our own, where some people are unable to sleep. Their insomnia is so severe that they ultimately wither away to a scooped-out husk and die from a lack of sleep a few weeks after the insomnia sets in. But there is hope and a cure for the sleep-deprived, and that is capturing pure sleep from those able to sleep.
Startup companies emerge and start sleep banks, which are run in much the same way as blood banks. All donors are screened, but unfortunately one donor, Donor Y, does not disclose a horrific nightmare he experiences and his sleep is shared with others who then are so afraid of the nightmare that they refuse to fall asleep. Donor Y’s nightmare-tinged sleep initially is believed to have spread through transfusions only, but some later evidence emerges that the Donor Y nightmare can be spread through other means. Starting to sound a tad familiar?
On the opposite side of the sleep spectrum is Baby A, who has such pure sleep that our protagonist Trish begs Baby A’s parents for sleep transfusions from the infant as often as possible but never more than the harmful amount. Of course, all of this science is relatively new and the big secret is that no one really knows what might be harmful levels of sleep transfusion from Baby A.
Karen Russell writes prose as vivid as a COVID dream. The fact that she wrote this tale many years before there were such things as COVID dreams is more haunting than any nightmare.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.
