Book review: Karen Russell's prose is as vivid as a COVID dream

Two unfortunate byproducts of the pandemic are an increase in insomnia and, when we can fall asleep, the introduction of what are now being called COVID Dreams, which a number of sleep specialists assure us are normal given the heightened anxiety in our lives.

So not falling asleep is a problem and falling asleep can lead to unnerving dreams. That about sums up Karen Russell’s novella “Sleep Donation,” now available in paperback.

This was the kind of apocalyptic story that many of us enjoyed reading when it was first published in 2014. It was kind of a cautionary tale that was unlikely to be realized, and we could take solace in the fact that we could finish a chapter, close our eyelids and wake refreshed, unlike many of the characters portrayed in “Sleep Donation.” In the current environment, a book on the impossibility of sleep might not be a bedside balm at 3 in the morning.

Russell’s novella is set in a society not so different from our own, where some people are unable to sleep. Their insomnia is so severe that they ultimately wither away to a scooped-out husk and die from a lack of sleep a few weeks after the insomnia sets in. But there is hope and a cure for the sleep-deprived, and that is capturing pure sleep from those able to sleep.