Book review: 'Keaton' is a biography best watched than read

Steve Martin was once asked about the origin of his comedic stylings. He answered by recalling a moment with his school pals. When trying to retell the humorous event to other classmates, he couldn’t get a chuckle.

Seeing that his yarn had fallen flat, he said: “Well, I guess you had to have been there.”

That 180-degree swing in reactions to a rib-tickler confounded Martin. He re-examined his understanding of what made great comedy, and he concluded the best materials live in the moment.

His discovery sparked his successful career, but he might have gotten there sooner had he closely studied one of his comic heroes, Buster Keaton. Onscreen, the master of the silent movie-era gag always lived in the moment. Martin must have missed the memo, as apparently did writer James Curtis.

Curtis’ new biography on Keaton isn’t bad. On the contrary, this reviewer gives a tip of the pork-pie hat to Curtis on his thorough research and flowing narrative.

But at nearly 700 pages, “Keaton” is exhausting. Worse, the nearly week-to-week chronicle of Buster’s life isn’t all that compelling. Even the most irregular of readers has had her or his fill of celebrity bio-tales. “Keaton” follows a familiar formula: A meteoric rise, a seismic fall thanks to self-indulgence and a changing audience, and a closing period of resurrection and contentment.

It doesn’t help that Curtis excessively name-drops obscure figures, gives drab descriptions of Keaton’s not-so-successful comedic efforts and lazily recites observers’ wordy commentary verbatim. Many an eye will simply glaze over an endless stream of pages.

Let’s be fair: Readers eager to know such Buster factoids will be rewarded with “Keaton.” But the history of Hollywood—its successes and sordidness—have long been engrained in the American psyche.

The 21st-century reader wants to go beyond the star’s personal life and pursuit of her or his craft. They want to know why the said craft succeeded in its time and how it impacted the entertainment they came to know and love.

As for Keaton, if you really want to digest his essence, go to YouTube and watch “The General,” “Steamboat Bill Jr.,” “Cops” or any of a handful of his silent-era two-reelers uploaded to the internet. You’ll be happy you were there.

Jeff Schulze is a night sports content editor with The Free Lance–Star.

