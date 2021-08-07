Book review: 'Kept Animals' wins from start to finish

“Kept Animals” is an enthralling début novel that is set in 1990s California immediately before a wildfire ravages the nearby countryside and destroys hundreds of houses, thousands of acres, and, perhaps more heartbreakingly, horses from the modest ranch where Rory Ramos is a warm-up rider for the show horses of the well-heeled.

What author Kate Milliken unfurls is a masterful whodunit that reveals mysteries within mysteries like a literary Russian nesting doll. The actions and characters leading up to the fateful fire are revisited nearly 20 years later with Rory’s young daughter serving as narrator while she tries to piece together the past of a mother she barely knows.

Milliken displays a lyrical assuredness that is rare in many début novels. If one is forced to return to the basic tenets of elementary school book reviewing and note that “Kept Animals” is not perfect, then the one pitfall that many authors stumble over is the desire to include so much in that first book that the storylines and characters become too expansive. There were moments in “Kept Animals” where I did lose track of peripheral characters and their roles in propelling the narrative. But if the book is considered a mystery novel, then these false leads and characters help with the layering of the big reveal at book’s end. (There are actually multiple big reveals at book’s end, as Milliken tries to tie up her narrative threads.)