Book review: Kinsella brings witty fun, laughs with 'The Party Crasher'

Sophie Kinsella is good for the soul.

There was a time in my English major past where I would have been loath to admit as much. Why read something fun when I could dive into an impenetrable play of Jean Genet or the letters of Jack Kerouac? In short, I was a moron.

Many readers are likely familiar with Kinsella’s books, but “The Party Crasher” was my first introduction, and I am a lesser person for not having read her previously.

The pandemic has changed how we live in many ways, and I find that it has changed my reading preferences. Sure, I will always love a good Irish novel full of pathos and pain, but I recognize that life can be fleeting and if a book can make me laugh along the way, then I’m a willing participant, and Kinsella made me laugh. In fact, she has written one of the greatest lines in all literature.