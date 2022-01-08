Book review: Kinsella brings witty fun, laughs with 'The Party Crasher'

Sophie Kinsella is good for the soul.
There was a time in my English major past where I would have been loath to admit as much. Why read something fun when I could dive into an impenetrable play of Jean Genet or the letters of Jack Kerouac? In short, I was a moron.
Many readers are likely familiar with Kinsella’s books, but “The Party Crasher” was my first introduction, and I am a lesser person for not having read her previously.
The pandemic has changed how we live in many ways, and I find that it has changed my reading preferences. Sure, I will always love a good Irish novel full of pathos and pain, but I recognize that life can be fleeting and if a book can make me laugh along the way, then I’m a willing participant, and Kinsella made me laugh. In fact, she has written one of the greatest lines in all literature.
By way of background, Elfie and her family live in England and she is dismayed to learn (on Christmas no less) that her parents are getting divorced. Her parents are in their 60s and Dad already has a girlfriend who is nearly 20 years his junior. Elfie is angry at her father for moving on so quickly and, by all appearances, so happily and sexually. She resents the new girlfriend and the new girlfriend resents Elfie for not allowing her father to know love again. Plus, the girlfriend is selling Greenoaks, the family estate. The die is cast, the Rubicon is crossed, and the girlfriend is public enemy No. 1, to the point that it strains Elfie’s relationship with her father to the edge of no repair. All the set pieces are in place.
When an invitation is sent out for a “going away” party for Greenoaks, Elfie’s gets lost in the internet, but it’s OK because she was not going to go anyway, except that if there are any items in the house that she wants, she needs to claim them. Elfie refuses to attend the party, but also refuses to not get back that precious item, so she crashes the party and hides, waiting to sneak upstairs and find the item. As Elfie hides in a cupboard, the girlfriend appears where only Elfie can spy her.
“She’s obviously alone and has lifted up her dress to give her underwear a good tug—and from where I’m crouching I’ve got a prime view. Great. Some people dive into coat cupboards and get Narnia; I get my stepmother’s crotch.”
Thanks to Kinsella, I will never look at my beloved Narnia the same way again. But that is more than OK.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania County.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania County.