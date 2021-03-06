Book review: 'Landslide' is a redemptive story about hope and healing

To be honest, it was mostly the setting—coastal Maine—that drew me to Susan Conley’s new novel, “Landslide.” I love novels set in New England, and this one did not disappoint.

Seemingly inspired by the Fleetwood Mac song of the same title, “Landslide” tells the story of a family in crisis. Soon after the novel opens, we learn that the father, Kit, a commercial fisherman, has just been in a debilitating accident, leaving Jill, the mother who tells this story, to raise two teenaged sons alone. To further complicate matters, the youngest son, Sam, is still reeling from the trauma of losing his best friend two years earlier.

“Landslide” is, above all, a story about family dynamics. Readers can trace the deterioration of Sam’s mental health as time without his father lengthens. We can also map the strain the accident has put on Jill and Kit’s marriage.

Conley ultimately relies on the strength of her characters to carry this redemptive story forward. Though there is not a lot of action here, Conley still manages to write a well-paced story that pulls readers along like an ocean current. I found that I wanted to keep reading, even though, for most of the book, I did not find the characters to be particularly likeable. This makes the redemption at the end all the sweeter.