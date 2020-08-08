Book review: Language elevates Irish tale 'The Island Child'

I believe I am genetically predisposed to love Irish novels of a certain ilk. Give me harsh potato growing seasons, harsher Irish mothers and an unforgiving Catholic church and I’ll praise the story. It’s a heritage I can’t escape, even long after my relatives sailed from Ireland to chase their dreams in the United States.
Molly Aitken touches upon many of these well-worn themes in “The Island Child,” but her novel is elevated by language, which helps to keep it above cliché.
Like many début novels, Aitken puts a lot of elements and themes into the story and mercilessly beats up on her protagonist Oona. A reader has sympathy for Oona’s hard upbringing on the Irish island of Enis, but what continually befalls her, even after getting off the island, borders on disbelief. Think “Angela’s Ashes” magnified. And there are good people in Oona’s life, but her failure to appreciate them sows resentment in the reader that creates an interesting tension within the work of both sympathy and antipathy toward Oona. I still cannot tell if I liked or hated Oona, and that alone makes “The Island Child” unique and worth reading. Aitken’s writing makes it more worthwhile.
“Mam was sat in the middle of the kitchen peeling potatoes into a tin bucket, dirt smeared on one cheek. Guilt tricked at my insides. If I was home with her, I would make sure she was always looking right for visitors. Her eyes caught on us and the potato clanged against the bucket. Her mouth opened and I saw the bitter words hanging like spit from her tongue, ready. I pushed my softness for her down somewhere deep.”
Oona’s softness for her mother never reemerges after her mother refuses aid to a Oona’s young friend, who has been beaten badly—and for no reason—by the local priest, who is also their small school’s teacher. The blind eye cast toward the actions of Father Finnegan is a smaller version of the problems that, decades later, would bring the Catholic Church nearly to ruin. Aitken also pours in a violent rape and AIDS to go with the systemic problems of the church. It is a lot to process in a lifetime, let alone in one novel.
To read a writer as skilled as Aitken is a pleasure and the sincere hope is that she has more novels in her. The hope is also that she reels in the need to intersperse her tales with tragedies writ almost too large. The Irish, as a people, were certainly familiar with having less in their hardscrabble lives. In literature, however, sometimes less can be more.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.