Book review: Let's hear it for the reader

This review is in celebration of you, dear reader.

You are looking to broaden your horizons and open unknown windows into the human experience. You do not need me to tell you this, because the mere fact that you are reading the Books page in a Sunday paper is proof enough. You do not come to this page seeking succor because you are desperate to find something to read. You come here with a keen eye and a refined taste that might, on occasion, be tempted by books that we recommend. You are already a reader and that alone makes you special.

Do you remain unconvinced? Then don’t take my word for it, take the word of Heather Cass White, a professor of English at the University of Alabama. Her treatise on reading, “Books Promiscuously Read (Reading as a Way of Life),” is a paean to readers such as yourself.

“Everyone has a soul to tend. No one has a final answer about the soul’s care and feeding. Even the most devoted reader has ample evidence that this is so, and the broader-minded among us acknowledge that reading has no special claim to be better than other answers.”