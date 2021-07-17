Book review: Let's hear it for the reader

This review is in celebration of you, dear reader.
You are looking to broaden your horizons and open unknown windows into the human experience. You do not need me to tell you this, because the mere fact that you are reading the Books page in a Sunday paper is proof enough. You do not come to this page seeking succor because you are desperate to find something to read. You come here with a keen eye and a refined taste that might, on occasion, be tempted by books that we recommend. You are already a reader and that alone makes you special.
Do you remain unconvinced? Then don’t take my word for it, take the word of Heather Cass White, a professor of English at the University of Alabama. Her treatise on reading, “Books Promiscuously Read (Reading as a Way of Life),” is a paean to readers such as yourself.
“Everyone has a soul to tend. No one has a final answer about the soul’s care and feeding. Even the most devoted reader has ample evidence that this is so, and the broader-minded among us acknowledge that reading has no special claim to be better than other answers.”
Sure, White tries to be diplomatic that reading alone does not construct your soul, but her book is about reading, so nod appreciatively at her effort to include music and art and then sit back and enjoy her effort to elevate reading above all else in the world. I, for one, was a willing audience.
“Books Promiscuously Read” is presented in five parts as almost a research paper with the thesis that books are important. White notes that reading can be so addictive that there is a literary creation whose exploits were justified by his total absorption in books.
“In short, our gentleman became so caught up in reading that he spent his nights reading from dusk till dawn and his days reading from sunrise to sunset, and so with too little sleep and too much reading his brains dried up, causing him to lose his mind.”
That quote is from Cervantes and that gentleman is perhaps the greatest character in literature—Don Quixote. But unlike the Man of LaMancha, you will not find your brains dried up because of “Books Promiscuously Read.” White’s hope, I believe, is to encourage us to read more and to be indiscriminate in our approach. In short, to read promiscuously.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania County.