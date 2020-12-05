Book review: Letters reveal love story between writer and wife

Kurt Vonnegut Jr. will always hold a hallowed place in my literary heart.

I still have a scrapbook with clippings from a talk he gave at the University of Maryland that I attended nearly 30 years ago. When the publisher of “Love, Kurt” contacted the Books editor to see if anyone was interested in the book for review, I chimed in immediately, but with the caveat that she not send it right away because I was in the middle of another book for review and knew that once the Vonnegut title arrived, all else would fade to gray, which would not make my editor happy. I have always maintained that the world would be a better place if more people read Vonnegut.

“Love, Kurt” is a collection of love letters that Vonnegut wrote to his soon-to-be wife Jane between 1941–45. The letters were discovered in a forgotten box in an attic by Kurt and Jane’s daughter, Edie, who read them and recounts weeping at the depth of love her parents once shared. Edie’s emotion after reading the letters was also tinged with a degree of anger, because her father Kurt, who professed his lifelong devotion multiple times in every letter to Jane, left her in 1971 and ultimately married a second time. Kurt’s leaving was an action that neither Edie nor Jane could seem to reconcile, but, as Edie recognizes, there are rarely easy answers for the dissolution of love even after so many decades.