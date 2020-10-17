Book review: Literary whodunit 'Snow' spotlights John Banville's enormous talents

I have joked on these pages that there are some authors who could release a collection of their old grocery lists in hardback and I would buy it. Irish author John Banville is one of those grocery-list authors. Of course, Banville releasing a collection of his grocery lists is ridiculous. Banville, however, has previously diverged from literary fiction to detective fiction under the pen name Benjamin Black, and “Snow” is another detective story that again shows off his enormous talents regardless of genre. So if Banville ever deigns to write a bodice-ripper, then I will be at the head of the queue.

In “Snow,” Banville introduces Inspector St. John (pronounced Sinjun)Strafford, who has been tasked with investigating the murder of a priest in a small town in Ireland. Any murder of a priest is scandalous, but is especially so in the 1950s, with the added grotesque detail that the murderer also castrated Father Tom—a not-so-subtle stage direction pointing the modern reader toward motive given the later-revealed problems within the Catholic Church and the seemingly systemic sexual abuses of children and the subsequent covering up of same.