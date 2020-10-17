Book review: Literary whodunit 'Snow' spotlights John Banville's enormous talents

I have joked on these pages that there are some authors who could release a collection of their old grocery lists in hardback and I would buy it. Irish author John Banville is one of those grocery-list authors. Of course, Banville releasing a collection of his grocery lists is ridiculous. Banville, however, has previously diverged from literary fiction to detective fiction under the pen name Benjamin Black, and “Snow” is another detective story that again shows off his enormous talents regardless of genre. So if Banville ever deigns to write a bodice-ripper, then I will be at the head of the queue.
In “Snow,” Banville introduces Inspector St. John (pronounced Sinjun)Strafford, who has been tasked with investigating the murder of a priest in a small town in Ireland. Any murder of a priest is scandalous, but is especially so in the 1950s, with the added grotesque detail that the murderer also castrated Father Tom—a not-so-subtle stage direction pointing the modern reader toward motive given the later-revealed problems within the Catholic Church and the seemingly systemic sexual abuses of children and the subsequent covering up of same.
Strafford feels like he is walking into a storybook or a staged play when he arrives at the crime scene. The decorated WWII veteran and man of the house is taken from central casting and is in full regalia when Strafford arrives, even though it is early morning and a murder has just been committed. The scene seems surreal to Strafford as he begins his investigation, knowing the Catholic Church is more powerful than the government in Ireland and will call in every favor to suppress his investigation.
Banville’s characters play their roles well and the author weaves in intrigue and a wee bit of sexual tension into this whodunit. But what Banville does better than most is write description with laser-like precision. Waiting on sheep to pass a roadway never seemed so poetic.
“Rounding a bend, they almost ran into a flock of sheep, tended by a boy in a coat that was too far big for him and belted at the waist with a twist of yellow binder twine. … [Strafford] was struck too by their protuberant and intelligent-seeming shiny black eyes, expressive of stoical resignation tinged with the incurable shame of their plight, avatars of an ancient race, being herded ignominiously along a country road by a snot-nosed brat with a stick.”
Oh, there is mystery and drama in “Snow”, but, most importantly, there is John Banville giving the world herded sheep. Avatars of an ancient race.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.
