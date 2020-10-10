Book review: Look at the world a different way after 'Whale Day'

Some long-ago friend of the poet and writer Richard Brautigan said reading Brautigan’s poetry made him want to write poetry. Brautigan, never above using the praise of friends and girlfriends for inspiration, built a short poem around this friend’s sentiment. Let it be said that Billy Collins makes me want to write poetry. He also makes me look at and listen to the world in a different way.

Though I had greater aspirations for the year 2020, I guess I’ll take a new collection of Collins’ poetry as proof that the year was not a total disaster. In fact, maybe it is fitting if 2020 is remembered as the year Billy Collins published “Whale Day.”

Every Collins poem should be celebrated as if it were running into an old friend and spending a perfect evening with that friend drinking, laughing and reminiscing—all the while knowing that when you part one another’s company it may be for the final time.