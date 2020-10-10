Book review: Look at the world a different way after 'Whale Day'

Some long-ago friend of the poet and writer Richard Brautigan said reading Brautigan’s poetry made him want to write poetry. Brautigan, never above using the praise of friends and girlfriends for inspiration, built a short poem around this friend’s sentiment. Let it be said that Billy Collins makes me want to write poetry. He also makes me look at and listen to the world in a different way.
Though I had greater aspirations for the year 2020, I guess I’ll take a new collection of Collins’ poetry as proof that the year was not a total disaster. In fact, maybe it is fitting if 2020 is remembered as the year Billy Collins published “Whale Day.”
Every Collins poem should be celebrated as if it were running into an old friend and spending a perfect evening with that friend drinking, laughing and reminiscing—all the while knowing that when you part one another’s company it may be for the final time.
As per usual with Collins, the poems in “Whale Day” are ripe with humor, but as the former Poet Laureate, now 79, recognizes that Dylan Thomas’ night draws near, he spends many of these poems on death and its approach. For, as he writes, “death is the magnetic north of poetry.” But this is Billy Collins, and even the notion of cremation comes with whimsy in the poem “Cremation,” which ends with a fitting anecdote of Bob Hope on his death bed.
In life’s twilight, it is obvious that Collins is taking joy in the remaining days and poems. Though he no longer likes to travel, he has his memories of travel and a fondness for nature. In “The Emperor of Ice Cubes,” he tosses an ice cube to a migratory shorebird and considers the great philosophical implications of this action until he returns to what is equally important in the world:
In the end, it hardly mattered
if or what the bird was thinking.
The bottled beer in the Igloo cooler,
source of the magical cube,
where many other ice cubes lay gathered,
was still very cold.
Sure, it’s fun to wonder what a bird on a beach in Florida thinks of an ice cube tossed by the nearby Emperor of Ice Cubes, but there is also pleasure in a cooler filled with beer under a pale blue sky.
No one would argue that 2020 has been a year free of trials and sadness. Moments of normalcy and joy have been difficult to come by. In the poetry of Collins, though, the moments of serene joy are the normal. Savor the poems in “Whale Day,” and if you can do it under a blue sky while sipping a very cold beer, all the better.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania County.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!