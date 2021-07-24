Book review: Looking back at a shot for love

Koenig was instrumental in leading the Cubs to the pennant, but some of his teammates (including Jurges) did not vote him a full share of the money players receives for playing in the World Series because he had not played the entire regular season with them. When the shares were publicized prior to the Cubs showdown with the New York Yankees, the Yankees (Koenig’s former club) called the Cubs cheapskates and thought Koenig deserved a full share.

That animosity spilled onto the playing field, and some say the barbs escalated to the point where Babe Ruth, in answer to the bench jockeys in the Cubs’ dugout, pointed out to center field bleachers and predicted where the next pitch would land. Movies have been made about that called shot from the Sultan of Swat and Bales argues convincingly that if not for Jurges getting shot by the jilted showgirl, then none of those subsequent events would have occurred.

“The Chicago Cub Shot for Love” can stand alone as a superb and vibrant book on a brief moment in baseball time. But when that brief moment is a falling domino that leads to what may be the most famous home run by the most famous player to ever play the game, the book becomes magic.

