Book review: Louise Penny examines human duality in 'The Madness of Crowds'

That the pandemic would inspire works of fiction seems inevitable—and likely in a flood, not a trickle.

So let us rejoice that among the first such novels to appear is “The Madness of Crowds,” the 16th installment in Louise Penny’s series featuring Armand Gamache, Quebec’s homicide chief—a body of work renowned for its intelligent storylines and insightful exploration of moral issues.

As the novel opens, Gamache has reluctantly agreed to furnish security for Abigail Robinson, a statistics lecturer set to speak at a college near Three Pines, home to Gamache and his wife.

Robinson has aroused reverence and rancor for her stance that the pandemic’s exposure of limited resources mandates culling the human herd of the old, the terminal and the sick.

Fueling Gamache’s distaste for Robinson’s stance is the fact that his youngest grandchild—Idola, daughter of Gamache’s right-hand man, Jean-Guy Beauvoir, and the former Annie Gamache—is a Down syndrome baby.

When a gunman fires two shots at Robinson at her talk, Gamache saves her life; he and his team soon arrest the shooter and his accomplice. But a murder in Three Pines complicates the continuing inquiry.