Book review: Louise Penny examines human duality in 'The Madness of Crowds'

That the pandemic would inspire works of fiction seems inevitable—and likely in a flood, not a trickle.
So let us rejoice that among the first such novels to appear is “The Madness of Crowds,” the 16th installment in Louise Penny’s series featuring Armand Gamache, Quebec’s homicide chief—a body of work renowned for its intelligent storylines and insightful exploration of moral issues.
As the novel opens, Gamache has reluctantly agreed to furnish security for Abigail Robinson, a statistics lecturer set to speak at a college near Three Pines, home to Gamache and his wife.
Robinson has aroused reverence and rancor for her stance that the pandemic’s exposure of limited resources mandates culling the human herd of the old, the terminal and the sick.
Fueling Gamache’s distaste for Robinson’s stance is the fact that his youngest grandchild—Idola, daughter of Gamache’s right-hand man, Jean-Guy Beauvoir, and the former Annie Gamache—is a Down syndrome baby.
When a gunman fires two shots at Robinson at her talk, Gamache saves her life; he and his team soon arrest the shooter and his accomplice. But a murder in Three Pines complicates the continuing inquiry.
As Gamache and his colleagues investigate, they encounter a toxic compound of falsehoods and fear that is winning more adherents to Robinson’s position. But when the specters of the past materialize, the truth emerges.
Penny continues to revisit familiar and cherished residents of Three Pines while also introducing new characters. Among the latter in this entry are Colette Roberg, the chancellor of the college at which Robinson speaks and a longtime friend of Robinson, and Haniyah Daoud, an acid-tongued Sudanese human rights activist who bears the physical and psychic scars of her native land’s chronic violence.
Rich with inspired storytelling and thoughtful prose, “The Madness of Crowds” displays Penny’s fondness for duality.
She examines the duality of human nature—the battle within between saint and sinner—and employs duality of vision as she casts an unwavering gaze at darkness with one eye while the other shines with kindness and mercy.
With grace and wisdom, she imparts literary blessings to her readers—and subtly invites them to consider their own beliefs in these troubled times.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.