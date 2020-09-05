Book review: Louise Penny takes masterful writing to a new level in 'All the Devils are Here'

I cannot pinpoint exactly when I discovered Louise Penny and the village of Three Pines. I wish I could, because it is definitely a benchmark event in my decades as an avid reader. I cannot think of another author whose work is so compelling, whose characters become so real to me, and who affects me so emotionally. As I read the final pages of “All the Devils are Here,” I found my heart swelling and my eyes tearing.
This is the first time Armand Gamache has been involved in an investigation not in Quebec—he and his wife Renie–Marie are in Paris to await the imminent birth of a new granddaughter. Their son, Daniel, and his family have lived in Paris for some time, where he works at a large bank.Their daughter, Annie, and her husband, Jean–Guy, have just moved to Paris after he left the Surete and accepted a job with a large international corporation. The entire family has just enjoyed a reunion dinner with Armand’s godfather, Stephen Horowitz, when Stephen is seriously injured in what appears to be an intentional hit-and-run car accident. Then, a mystery man is found shot to death in Stephen’s Paris apartment.
Gamache finds himself struggling to determine who to trust as he attempts to learn why Stephen appeared to be taking on GHS, the large company Jean–Guy is now working for. Armand is a thinker, who seeks to delve into people’s thoughts, the source of both good and evil actions. There are so many people to explore—police, security officers, and business executives among others—looking for “the crack in the teacup.”
Although Penny’s mysteries are complex and explosive enough to keep any reader deeply involved, with many changing factors and an ever-changing list of prime suspects, the most important part of her books for me are the people, the relationships, the emotions. “All the Devils are Here” takes it all to a new level. Even when I wanted to read slowly, to experience the beautiful prose, I couldn’t because of the suspense. I ended up reading it twice to savor it all.
Critical to the dynamics of the plot are the complex relationship and estrangement between Daniel and Armand and Stephen’s experiences during World War II and his long and deep relationship with Armand. Then there is the past Stephen, Armand and Reine–Marie share in Paris. I need not have been apprehensive about leaving Three Pines for an entire book; the familiar characters are frequently in their thoughts, and even Ruth’s poetry flows from time to time. But Paris remains a main character, from the Eiffel Tower and the national archives to the Hotel George V and the Lutetia and the beautiful parks.
Penny’s prose is poetic, her insight into the human mind and actions is piercing, her grasp of emotions brilliant. While Gamache searches for the truth, the reader experiences misunderstandings, resentment, forgiveness, courage, the results of greed, lack of compassion, immorality and love. Characters choose life or death, to stay on the side of the devils or the angels—all while Gamache seeks to understand just what Stephen meant.
“Hell is empty, Armand,” said Stephen Horowitz.
“You’ve mentioned that. And all the devils are here?” asked Armand Gamache.
“Well, maybe not here, here”—Stephen spread his expressive hands—“exactly.”
Sandy Mahaffey is former Books editor at The Free Lance–Star.
