Book review: Louise Penny takes readers to Paris in latest installment of beloved series

When Canadian author Louise Penny’s first novel, “Still Life,” was published in the United States in 2006, discerning crime-fiction readers welcomed the opening notes of what has become a symphony of success.
The theme and variations continue with “All the Devils Are Here,” the 16th installment in Penny’s humane, insightful series featuring Armand Gamache, head of Quebec’s homicide division.
But this time, the story takes place neither in Montreal nor Three Pines, the tiny village just north of the Vermont border where Armand and his wife, Reine-Marie, live.
The Gamaches arrive in Paris to visit son Daniel, his wife, Roslyn and their two daughters; and their daughter, Annie, her husband, Jean-Guy Beauvoir, their son and soon-to-be-born daughter.
On their first night in the City of Light, the family gathers for dinner with 93-year-old Stephen Horowitz, a “genuinely kind and openly ruthless” billionaire financier—and Armand’s beloved godfather.
A joyful evening ends in disaster when Stephen, while leaving the bistro, is struck by a delivery van and grievously injured in what Armand believes is attempted murder.
But why would anyone want to kill the old man? Assisted by Jean-Guy—his former second-in-command in Quebec and the recently hired department head at GHS Engineering in Paris—Armand begins to investigate, with the approval and cooperation of Claude Dussault, the head of Paris’ police and an old friend.
Among their questions are:
Why was Stephen staying at the renowned Hotel George V rather than his luxury apartment in Paris? And who is the corpse that Armand and Reine-Marie find in Stephen’s ransacked apartment?
Was Stephen’s reputation as a resistance fighter for France during World War II justified?
What connection, if any, does the case have to GHS, Jean-Guy’s new employer?
And whom can Armand trust?
“All the Devils Are Here” encompasses Penny’s longtime trademarks: intelligent plotting, deep characterization, inspired prose and the power to elicit rapid heartbeats and moist eyes.
A story of family and friends, greed and venality, the novel bears the enduring imprint of Penny’s innate decency and benevolence.
Like her entire canon, it explores darkness. But, like sunrise over the Seine, it dispels the shadows with the redemptive light of Penny’s talent.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!