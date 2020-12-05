Book review: MacMillan's 'War' battles to understand hows and whys of human conflict

RARELY DOES THE nonfiction reader come across a book that can’t answer the questions it asks.

But that’s the case with Margaret MacMillan’s “War: How Conflict Shaped Us.” She’s a history professor, but even she struggles to contemplate, let alone explain, the conundrums war presents:

War is abhorrent, but it is often alluring and its values seductive.

War strengthens societies, —defining purpose, organizing resources, motivating industry and science—but creates effective killing machines that destroy their maker.

War inspires art; it also creates detractors of such art.

War creates an appetite among societies to be entertained by it, but not actually experience it.

As this reviewer understands it, the world is enjoying one of its most peaceful eras ever. And yet, across the globe, military expenditures rise, suspicions reign, sabres occasionally rattle. We know from our shared experiencesone spark in the right pile of kindling can engulf us all again. So a book like this is perfect for tranquil times.