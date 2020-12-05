Book review: MacMillan's 'War' battles to understand hows and whys of human conflict

RARELY DOES THE nonfiction reader come across a book that can’t answer the questions it asks.
But that’s the case with Margaret MacMillan’s “War: How Conflict Shaped Us.” She’s a history professor, but even she struggles to contemplate, let alone explain, the conundrums war presents:
War is abhorrent, but it is often alluring and its values seductive.
War strengthens societies, —defining purpose, organizing resources, motivating industry and science—but creates effective killing machines that destroy their maker.
War inspires art; it also creates detractors of such art.
War creates an appetite among societies to be entertained by it, but not actually experience it.
As this reviewer understands it, the world is enjoying one of its most peaceful eras ever. And yet, across the globe, military expenditures rise, suspicions reign, sabres occasionally rattle. We know from our shared experiencesone spark in the right pile of kindling can engulf us all again. So a book like this is perfect for tranquil times.
MacMillan looks at the whys and hows of societal conflict. And this examination leads to a troubling revelation: Wars help humans evolve. The bloodshed (and the fear of it) drives our technology, improves our resourcefulness, inspires our self-analysis. As a result of war, democracies replaced single-ruler kingdoms, trade and treaties became the norm, women and minorities became empowered.
All positive gains, but at a terrible price. Its lingering aftermath makes us debate how best to commemorate and remember war.
MacMillan relies on the written record to support her thesis, and it’s one rooted in Western civilization. Much of the historical material she uses comes from the advanced societies in the Middle East, Europe and North America. An inclusion of experiences of the indigenous people in under-represented continents would have made MacMillan’s tome a more fully formed examination of human behavior.
Digesting MacMillan’s treatise requires great patience from the reader. Her writing style suggests stream-of-consciousness thinking. It’s an endless flow of ideas about the nature of warfare, complete with a mind-numbing number of examples. She would have been wise to use sub-chapters or single line page-breaks to avoid exhausting her audience.
But those minor criticisms can’t tar the substance of the overall message, which she puts succinctly in her closing chapter: We must continue questioning war because it is with us.
Jeff Schulze is a night sports content editor for The Free Lance–Star.
