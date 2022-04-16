Book review: Maisie Dobbs faces new threats in stellar 'A Sunlit Weapon'

With intelligence, integrity and intrepidity, Maisie Dobbs has won the hearts of legions of admirers.

She will need that bounty of blessings as she confronts a trio of threats in “A Sunlit Weapon,” the 17th entry in Jacqueline Winspear’s historical series featuring the British psychologist and investigator.

In 1942, Jo Hardy, a pilot for Britain’s Air Transport Auxiliary, ferries warplanes to places they’re needed. But during one flight, she sees someone shooting at her Spitfire from below. Investigating later, she finds an American GI, Pvt. Matthias Crittenden, bound and blindfolded in a barn; his fellow soldier, Pvt. Charles Stone, missing.

Mattie, who’s Black, and Charlie, who’s white, come from the same small town in Virginia. When Charlie can’t be found, Mattie is taken into custody by U.S. military police.

Within two days, Erica Langley, another ferry pilot, dies when her fighter crashes after being hit by gunfire in the same area.

Meanwhile, Maisie’s husband, American agent Mark Scott, tells her that American first lady Eleanor Roosevelt is targeted by people plotting to assassinate her during her impending visit to Great Britain.

In this stirring and moving tale, Winspear—a native of the United Kingdom who now resides in California—wisely eschews melodrama in favor of traditional British reserve.

A rollicking good read—one that explores how love can heal or harm, how grief can create rage—Winspear’s latest also reminds us of the Jim Crow indignities suffered by America’s Black servicemen during World War II.

Profoundly humane and unflinchingly honest, “A Sunlit Weapon” marks another stellar installment in Winspear’s luminous body of work.

Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.

