Book review: 'Meateater Guide' great fun for expert outdoorsmen and novices alike

Very few people are going to read this book from cover to cover. After all, if you are already an outdoorsman, you probably are familiar with most of the material. If you are an outdoors newbie, you are quite unlikely first to read the entire book and then venture outdoors all at once. Rather you will read, and explore, in steps.

But whether or not you are really keen to go camping and survive in the wilderness, the book is great fun. If you have five or 10 minutes any day, say sitting by yourself and pondering the world situation, dipping into this book is worthwhile. You can imagine yourself, like Walter Mitty, doing heroic things such as building a base camp at 9,000 feet above sea level on the edge of the Flat Top Wilderness in Colorado. Or maybe you would daydream about setting a rabbit snare to provide food for when you are lost in the wilderness.

Many readers will recall the Boy Scout Handbook, either as a Scout or as a parent. I personally recall instructions on how to tie several different knots, each of which was of particular benefit in some very specific situation which I never did encounter. This book is today’s equivalent of the Boy Scout Handbook. Fun to read, and fun to dream about. It would make a good grab bag Christmas present.

Alfred M. King is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania County.