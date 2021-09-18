Book review: Meet a Russian literary pioneer in 'The Gambler Wife'

“I felt I was setting out on a new road, that I would be earning money by my own labor, that I could become independent … a girl of the sixties.”

I could have written that in my diary in 1966. But it was written by 20-year-old Anna Snitkina, 100 years earlier in St. Petersburg, Russia. She had just applied for and accepted a stenography job with 44-year-old Fyodor Dostoyevsky.

He was already a famous writer and revolutionary who had been sentenced to hard labor in Siberia by one tsar and freed by another four years later. Some of his work had been praised by literary critics, and much of it condemned. He was in dire straits financially, supporting parasitic relatives and paying off family debts. He was also an epileptic, hounded by depression, and a gambler. Roulette wheels were his obsession, and time and time again he lost everything he brought to the table.

With Anna at his side, first as employee, then as friend, and finally, wife, they forged a bond to share his creative genius with the world. I am one reader who cannot fathom the patience Anna held as she pawned her dowry, her wedding ring—even her underwear once—without giving him an ultimatum to stop gambling. Instead, she took some gambles on her own. And she was better at the game than he was.