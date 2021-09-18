Book review: Meet a Russian literary pioneer in 'The Gambler Wife'

“I felt I was setting out on a new road, that I would be earning money by my own labor, that I could become independent … a girl of the sixties.”
I could have written that in my diary in 1966. But it was written by 20-year-old Anna Snitkina, 100 years earlier in St. Petersburg, Russia. She had just applied for and accepted a stenography job with 44-year-old Fyodor Dostoyevsky.
He was already a famous writer and revolutionary who had been sentenced to hard labor in Siberia by one tsar and freed by another four years later. Some of his work had been praised by literary critics, and much of it condemned. He was in dire straits financially, supporting parasitic relatives and paying off family debts. He was also an epileptic, hounded by depression, and a gambler. Roulette wheels were his obsession, and time and time again he lost everything he brought to the table.
With Anna at his side, first as employee, then as friend, and finally, wife, they forged a bond to share his creative genius with the world. I am one reader who cannot fathom the patience Anna held as she pawned her dowry, her wedding ring—even her underwear once—without giving him an ultimatum to stop gambling. Instead, she took some gambles on her own. And she was better at the game than he was.
When he could not write and was in the depths of depression, she would encourage him to go gamble for a few days, knowing the financial outcome would be devastating. But she also knew that until he tamed that demon, he could not write again.
Eventually, the books came together, first published in serial installments in Russian magazines. At that time, book publishing was in the hands of printers. Very little profit came to the author. Anna devised a plan to create their own publishing company, which she led for decades with great success, making her one of the first female publishers in Russian history.
The book takes place during the turbulent times that eventually ushered in the Russian Revolution, which Anna lived to see. Until her death, she worked to preserve the artistry and genius of the man she loved.
I have read many books where I learn to know the wife of a legend through his eyes. What I enjoyed about Andrew D. Kaufman’s book is that I got to know Dostoyevsky through Anna’s eyes, a “girl of the sixties,” indeed.
Penny A Parrish is a freelance writer in Stafford County.