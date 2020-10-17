Book review: Meet the other Queen Victoria in 'A Most English Princess'

Few people are as famous throughout British history as Queen Victoria, who reigned from 1837 until her death in 1901.

The English queen’s lengthy rule ushered in an era of cultural, political and industrial achievements. Her marriage to Prince Albert resulted in a large family raised on strict moral principles. Indeed, the Victorian era is one of the brightest in the history of Great Britain. Yet, what of the queen’s family? Have they been forgotten when compared with this formidable monarch?

In Clare McHugh’s novel, “A Most English Princess,” the author recounts the story of Queen Victoria’s eldest child, also named Victoria. Originally titled Princess Royal, she later married into the Prussian royal family, where she became the empress of Germany and queen of Prussia.