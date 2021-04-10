Book review: Memorable story fails to live up to its promise

“Meiselman: The Lean Years” has a very enticing premise, but it fails to live up to its promise.

Meiselman is a librarian, which, as I’ve established previously, is a profession that we stand and applaud in these book reviews, and also an avid baseball fan of his beloved Chicago White Sox. In truth, if I were asked to think of a book that could not fail my tastes, it would be one that has books and baseball. “Meiselman” has both baseball and books and yet there is a pervading plot device that really lends itself to clever double entendres, but this is a family newspaper and my mother-in-law reads these reviews. I might have found the recurring theme more amusing when I was 13.

But Meiselman the character, and subsequently the book, are quite memorable because the protagonist is so thoroughly unlikeable. I truly hated him, so kudos to author Avner Landes for creating a character without any redeeming qualities. That is no small feat.