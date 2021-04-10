Book review: Memorable story fails to live up to its promise

“Meiselman: The Lean Years” has a very enticing premise, but it fails to live up to its promise.
Meiselman is a librarian, which, as I’ve established previously, is a profession that we stand and applaud in these book reviews, and also an avid baseball fan of his beloved Chicago White Sox. In truth, if I were asked to think of a book that could not fail my tastes, it would be one that has books and baseball. “Meiselman” has both baseball and books and yet there is a pervading plot device that really lends itself to clever double entendres, but this is a family newspaper and my mother-in-law reads these reviews. I might have found the recurring theme more amusing when I was 13.
But Meiselman the character, and subsequently the book, are quite memorable because the protagonist is so thoroughly unlikeable. I truly hated him, so kudos to author Avner Landes for creating a character without any redeeming qualities. That is no small feat.
Meiselman resolves at novel’s opening that he’s not going to play his role in the world anymore. He’s going to go to his window, open it, and let the world know he’s as mad as hell and he’s not going to take it anymore. (Solidarity with Twisted Sister, too.) It becomes evident, though, that what Meiselman was “taking” before the novel’s action was not a Bataan death march of an existence. He has a kind and loving wife who he does not deserve. His parents, who live down the street, love him and buy him a house to live in and he has a job that most would classify as enjoyable and societally important. He’s a rebel without a clue.
The momentum of the narrative is provided by assorted grievances that Meiselman has against his next-door neighbor, his successful brother and assorted others, including a boyhood rival who has become a renowned author and is celebrated in the local Jewish community as a prodigal son. Meiselman sets up a speaking engagement at the library so he can embarrass his rival in front of his adoring fans, but to do so, Meiselman is required to read the author’s book and, like most things Meiselman sets out to do, he never gets around to it. In that way, Meiselman the character and “Meiselman” the novel are almost identical.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.