Book review: 'Milk Fed' targets societal taboos

For the first 51 years of my life, I was blissfully unaware that there were Jewish “sex” novels beyond the occasional Philip Roth title. In the past two months, though, I’ve encountered two such books and they both, to my surprise, featured sex with inanimate items you would typically find on a bed. In truth, I am more than a bit concerned that these two books might say something about me as a reader even though they found me through very different channels.

The first novel, “Meiselman: The Lean Years,” I abhorred. The second novel, “Milk Fed” by Melissa Broder, was not nearly as abhorrent and had moments of enjoyment (guessing that faint praise is not coming to a paperback book jacket anytime soon), but when I finished “Milk Fed,” I was curious as to who might be the intended audience for such fare.

Rachel is a single 20-something living in California and passively looking to be employed in the entertainment industry as a stand-up comedian or in some other capacity that allows her to keep the entire country between her and her overbearing Jewish mother.