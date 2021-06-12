Book review: 'Milk Fed' targets societal taboos

For the first 51 years of my life, I was blissfully unaware that there were Jewish “sex” novels beyond the occasional Philip Roth title. In the past two months, though, I’ve encountered two such books and they both, to my surprise, featured sex with inanimate items you would typically find on a bed. In truth, I am more than a bit concerned that these two books might say something about me as a reader even though they found me through very different channels.
The first novel, “Meiselman: The Lean Years,” I abhorred. The second novel, “Milk Fed” by Melissa Broder, was not nearly as abhorrent and had moments of enjoyment (guessing that faint praise is not coming to a paperback book jacket anytime soon), but when I finished “Milk Fed,” I was curious as to who might be the intended audience for such fare.
Rachel is a single 20-something living in California and passively looking to be employed in the entertainment industry as a stand-up comedian or in some other capacity that allows her to keep the entire country between her and her overbearing Jewish mother.
Rachel has struggled with her body image ever since she was little, when her mother would reprimand her for the mere thought of junk food. Rachel counts calories daily and dreads corporate lunches where she is forced to order off the menu and has to “appear” to eat what she has ordered so the actors and actresses in attendance do not regret their own consumption. She has become a good, self-loathing Jew, just as her mother intended.
Rachel allows herself a little treat on most days and stops by a frozen yogurt shop near her office to get the smallest amount of frozen yogurt she can allow herself without having to dread getting on the scale the next morning. It is at the yogurt shop where she meets Miriam—an attractively large woman whose concoctions with frozen yogurt prove as irresistible to Rachel as Miriam herself. Rachel begins to seduce Miriam out of a physical attraction but also out of a desire to show the world (her mother) that big can be beautiful and the Hollywood image of body perfection is unrealistic and ruinous. Rachel gains 13.5 pounds after her first few weeks with Miriam.
“Milk Fed” as satire targets a number of taboos and exposes the crushing inflexibility in Hollywood, Judaism and society. One underlying message is that our collective mores must change and become more accepting of all people in all shapes and sizes. But be warned, this book is for the prurient and not the prudish.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.