Book review: Mother leaves mysterious legacy in 'Black Cake'

Sometimes choosing books to review is guesswork. It is often difficult for me to know which books I will like. But when I read about the premise of Charmaine Wilkerson’s début novel, “Black Cake,” I knew I had to read it.

After a brief prologue set in the novel’s past, “Black Cake” opens with the story of two Black siblings. After years estranged from each other, Byron and his sister, Benny, meet again after their mother’s passing. She has left them a mysterious and complicated legacy—a black cake, which they are supposed to eat together “when the time is right,” and a long recording in which she promises to reveal secrets long untold.

As the novel progresses, readers are accordingly introduced to two timelines. One, set in the novel’s present, tells the story of how Byron and Benny cope with their bereavement, their new togetherness, the secrets their mother reveals and certain pieces of their personal lives.