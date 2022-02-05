Book review: Mother leaves mysterious legacy in 'Black Cake'

Sometimes choosing books to review is guesswork. It is often difficult for me to know which books I will like. But when I read about the premise of Charmaine Wilkerson’s début novel, “Black Cake,” I knew I had to read it.
After a brief prologue set in the novel’s past, “Black Cake” opens with the story of two Black siblings. After years estranged from each other, Byron and his sister, Benny, meet again after their mother’s passing. She has left them a mysterious and complicated legacy—a black cake, which they are supposed to eat together “when the time is right,” and a long recording in which she promises to reveal secrets long untold.
As the novel progresses, readers are accordingly introduced to two timelines. One, set in the novel’s present, tells the story of how Byron and Benny cope with their bereavement, their new togetherness, the secrets their mother reveals and certain pieces of their personal lives.
The other, set in the past on an unnamed Caribbean Island, tells the story of a young girl called Covey. Though she was born on the island and loves to swim in its waters, Covey is forced to leave. At first, it is unclear how these seemingly disparate parts of the novel are connected. And though that reveal, when it happens, is not a surprise, this novel has many twists to come.
Most of this novel worked well for me. It has short chapters, it is well paced, and Wilkerson discusses many interesting themes while maintaining the tension in the plot.
On the one hand, “Black Cake” is quite dramatic, but the author still pauses to seamlessly weave in discussions about race and class privilege, women’s rights, female friendship, colonialism, food and culture.
While there is quite a lot to like about this novel, some readers may find, as I did, that some of the turns in the plot are too coincidental to be believed. Though I did have quibbles with its craftsmanship, I was so invested that I gobbled this novel up over the space of a few days. If you are looking for a novel that will entertain you without shying away from difficult subjects, Wilkerson’s “Black Cake” is a perfect fit.
Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.