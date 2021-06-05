Book review: Moving memoir 'House of Sticks' explores family dynamics, burden of history

I have read several books by Vietnamese American writers, so I had some expectations going into Ly Tran’s début memoir, “House of Sticks.” I expected the reading experience to be challenging. I did not expect to come away feeling hopeful and inspired. But that is precisely what happened.

When the memoir opens, Tran is in a refugee camp in Thailand and about to come to America. Though the family has a sponsor in America, their living situation is quite difficult. Despite working long days sewing cummerbunds, Tran and her family live below the poverty line.

There are also some complex family dynamics at play, and Tran’s moving memoir explores, among other things, the burden of history.

Tran’s father, who fought for the South Vietnamese Army, spent almost a decade in prison. Years later, coping with severe PTSD, her father now suffers from inexplicable rages and night terrors. This living environment makes things very difficult for Tran. Though there is obviously a lot of love between her and her parents, Tran is, in some ways, neglected. Severely myopic, it soon becomes apparent that she needs glasses, but her father, fearing a government conspiracy, refuses to buy them for her. And Tran must learn to do without.