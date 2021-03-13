Book review: Murder at the castle in 'The Windsor Knot'

April 2016: A Russian pianist is found dead in the wardrobe of a room at Windsor Castle. He had been a guest of one the queen of England’s famous “dine and sleeps,” where exclusive individuals are invited for dinner and entertainment and depart the next day after breakfast.
The cause of death is initially thought to be suicide. The police and government officials of M15 step in to perform their routine investigation. Their results prove to be more disturbing: the talented artist did not kill himself; he was murdered. The killer had attempted to stage a suicide.
Instantly, the authorities and the crown are put on high alert. Who would be so brazen as to commit such a heinous crime under the roof of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II? In S.J. Bennett’s “The Windsor Knot,” the queen examines the matter, discreetly launching her own investigation into the killing.
Troubled by inconsistencies in the government officials’ probe, the queen starts by questioning her staff. They are reluctant to provide details of the gruesome event and want to shelter their beloved monarch, and therefore attempt to gloss over various details uncovered during the investigation. However, the queen proves to be quite resilient and uses their revelations to piece together different aspects of the crime. She enlists the aid of her assistant private secretary, Rozie Oshodi, asking her to make subtle inquiries and privately question individuals in order to uncover the truth.
At first, Rozie is hesitant to carry out her majesty’s requests, but as each line of investigation proves more and more fruitful, she comes to respect and admire the sharp mind and keen intelligence of the queen.
“The Windsor Knot” is a brilliant and complex murder mystery, written in the classic style of a Sherlock Holmes novel. As the novel progresses and additional clues unfold as to how a Russian pianist came to be brutally murdered at the queen’s residence, the reader will be engrossed, rapidly flipping through pages as the English monarch carefully and methodically uncovers the events leading to his murder.
The novel portrays a remarkable woman, fiercely determined to protect herself and her country, but more importantly, the staff and people she has come to regard as her own extended family.
David Arndt is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.