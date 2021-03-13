Book review: Murder at the castle in 'The Windsor Knot'

April 2016: A Russian pianist is found dead in the wardrobe of a room at Windsor Castle. He had been a guest of one the queen of England’s famous “dine and sleeps,” where exclusive individuals are invited for dinner and entertainment and depart the next day after breakfast.

The cause of death is initially thought to be suicide. The police and government officials of M15 step in to perform their routine investigation. Their results prove to be more disturbing: the talented artist did not kill himself; he was murdered. The killer had attempted to stage a suicide.

Instantly, the authorities and the crown are put on high alert. Who would be so brazen as to commit such a heinous crime under the roof of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II? In S.J. Bennett’s “The Windsor Knot,” the queen examines the matter, discreetly launching her own investigation into the killing.