Book review: 'Narrowboat Summer' explores life's chances and changes

Chance encounters—seldom noticed, often forgotten—can unexpectedly change lives.
They do so with profound effects in Anne Youngson’s touching and accomplished second novel, “The Narrowboat Summer.”
On a canal towpath near London, Eve Warburton, a mechanical engineer recently fired from her executive position, meets Sally Allsop, a teacher’s aide who has just left her kindly but aloof husband. Hearing the plaintive howl of a dog aboard a nearby narrowboat and fearing for its welfare, the two middle-aged women board the vessel.
The dog, Noah, is fine. But Eve and Sally are discovered by the boat’s owner, Anastasia, a no-nonsense elderly woman facing major surgery. In a spontaneous act of mutual necessity and opportunity, the three agree to a plan: Anastasia, who lives aboard the boat, will stay in Eve’s apartment while awaiting and recovering from the operation, and Sally and Eve, accompanied by Noah, will deliver the vessel via canal to Anastasia’s friend Owen for repairs.
Given the women’s differences, the arrangement seems likely to breed stress and conflict between Eve, never married and somewhat rigid, and Sally, more open to spontaneity. On their journey, they encounter Arthur, an elderly wanderer; storyteller Billy and his girlfriend, Trompette, a talented knitter, all of whom play pivotal roles in the story.
Youngson, whose début novel, 2018’s “Meet Me at the Museum,” was published when she was 70, invests “The Narrowboat Summer” with the wisdom born of age, as well as carefully measured pacing that gradually but powerfully examines a weighty question: Are the departures of Eve and Sally from their previous lives mere “gap years” after which they will return to their former patterns, or will they foster permanent shifts?
Readers likely will find themselves posing the same query—but with different and individual parameters, of course—to themselves.
Occasionally troubling, often humorous, always affecting, this episodic, character-driven novel shimmers with perception and humanity. At once entertaining and thought-provoking, it offers an impressive and important look at possibilities—and the friendships from which they spring.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.