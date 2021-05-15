Book review: 'Narrowboat Summer' explores life's chances and changes

Chance encounters—seldom noticed, often forgotten—can unexpectedly change lives.

They do so with profound effects in Anne Youngson’s touching and accomplished second novel, “The Narrowboat Summer.”

On a canal towpath near London, Eve Warburton, a mechanical engineer recently fired from her executive position, meets Sally Allsop, a teacher’s aide who has just left her kindly but aloof husband. Hearing the plaintive howl of a dog aboard a nearby narrowboat and fearing for its welfare, the two middle-aged women board the vessel.

The dog, Noah, is fine. But Eve and Sally are discovered by the boat’s owner, Anastasia, a no-nonsense elderly woman facing major surgery. In a spontaneous act of mutual necessity and opportunity, the three agree to a plan: Anastasia, who lives aboard the boat, will stay in Eve’s apartment while awaiting and recovering from the operation, and Sally and Eve, accompanied by Noah, will deliver the vessel via canal to Anastasia’s friend Owen for repairs.