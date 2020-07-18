Fact meets fiction in “Lost River,” a new book by J. Todd Scott, a former DEA agent and one of today’s most authentic voices in crime fiction. In his blistering new novel, Scott brings into focus the all-too-real perils of addiction in rural America, while weaving in a fictional—but not far-fetched—thread of crime in the kind of small town where people die fast but dreams die faster.
They are running out of body bags in Angel, Ky., due to the surging opioid epidemic and a crime family that cornered the drug market. When the family is massacred, chaos erupts, ushered in by a drug-dealing killer who makes the devil look like Mr. Rogers. On the case is Casey Alexander, a DEA agent with a past, and Trey Dorado, a local EMT-in-training. To end the terror for good, they must navigate Angel’s corruption and dark past, while taking down the crack-addicted antagonist who embodies both.
“Lost River” is more than just a book—it is a revealing body of work held up by a realistic backbone. The depth of research that carries the powerful storyline, coupled with Scott’s insights from two decades in the agency, creates a pulse-quickening reading experience that rewards with every page. Hands down, this is one of the summer’s most electrifying books and is deserving of being on every bookshelf.
