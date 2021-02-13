Book review: New York stage serves as backdrop in fast-paced novel from Ethan Hawke

Toward the end of Ethan Hawke’s “A Bright Ray of Darkness,” an actor who shares a dressing room with William Harding, the novelist’s protagonist, waxes philosophical as their hit Broadway adaptation of “Henry IV” reaches its final performance. The actor, who has a bit role in the play and in the novel, tells Harding that he has to embrace the contradictions in life. Taking that advice to heart, I offer up this contradiction—I both loved and hated “A Bright Ray of Darkness.”

The hatred is admittedly rooted in pettiness and is based strictly on the fact that Ethan Hawke is a talented actor who recently scorched the small screen as John Brown in the Showtime miniseries “The Good Lord Bird.” An actor of such towering achievements (he has been nominated for four Academy Awards and one Tony) should not be able to write as compellingly as he does in “A Bright Ray of Darkness.” As I said, rooted in pettiness.

What I loved about the book is that Hawke is in his element, since he sets most of the action on or about the New York stage. Harding is a movie actor who decides to “challenge” himself with a theater role that offers him the opportunity to work with one of the best directors of his age. Harding is in the midst of a messy separation from his wife, who is a beautiful singer more famous and beloved than he is, which is mainly attributable to Harding cheating on her while he was on location for a shoot in Africa. Harding hopes that if she comes to see him as Hotspur in “Henry IV” she might remember why she fell in love with him in the first place and, at the very least, spare their two young children a public and painful divorce.