Book review: Novel captures both opulence, darkness of Versailles

When tourists visit Versailles, they tend to be in awe of the gold, the furnishings, the famous Hall of Mirrors and the gardens with their fountains and statues. But when it was actually a palace, there was a darker aspect to the opulence. “The School of Mirrors” by Eva Stachniak captures both sides.

In 1775, a beautiful young girl is visited by a mysterious man at the hovel she and her family live in. The girl’s father is dead, and her mother tries to keep food on the table by mending tattered dresses. This man, however, has a way to ease the financial burden on the family: the 13-year-old girl—Veronique—is to be put into service and earn money, which will be sent home. She is not told where she is being sent, or to whom.

Veronique finds herself in Versailles, not at the palace, but in a place called Deer Park, where she is housed with a few other beautiful young girls. Her patron is supposedly a Polish count. Veronique is taught to write, read, dance and other activities that will make her a lady.

Eventually, she is taken to the palace, where she meets a man who she believes is the Count. But he is actually King Louis XV, who brings young women to his salon and bed for amusement. He has tired of the ladies in his court, and instead has his lackey search Paris for young innocents.

Veronique eventually ends up with child, and is sent away to have the baby, who is immediately taken from her.

The second part of this book deals with Marie–Louise, the daughter she gives birth to, and her circumstances in life. By the end, all the pieces come together.

The story continues through the time of the French Revolution. The writing is vivid, dwelling on specifics that make the period come alive.

Details about how clothes smelled, how hygiene was absent, how streets were piled with excrement and filth—all made this book almost like a verbal movie to me. I could see, and almost smell and even taste the words Stachniak put on paper.

The author also wrote “The Winter Palace” about Catherine the Great. She obviously does her research, but instead of a dry historical novel, she gives the characters life with pain and loss, hope and laughter. You will care about them and they will remain with you long after you close this book.

Penny A Parrish is a freelance writer in Stafford County.