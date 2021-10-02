Book review: Novel paints portrait of 'Mona Lisa' artist, subject, preservation effort

Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” is undeniably one of the most famous works of art housed in the Louvre. The beauty of the model, the sly, almost shy smile, and the creative artistic setting has brought untold visitors to the museum. Enchanting as the painting is, its history is intriguing, as well. In Laura Morelli’s “The Stolen Lady,” the author presents two stories from the artwork’s past: the time of its creation and the danger to it during World War II.

Shortly before the outbreak of the second world war, Anne Guichard, an archivist at the Louvre, and fellow staff members are working to catalogue, secure and remove priceless objects to residences outside of the capital. With war rising over the horizon, the staff is terrified of German forces invading the city and plundering the contents of the Louvre. Leaving behind her mother after her brother’s sudden disappearance, Anne is determined to accompany the “Mona Lisa” and safeguard it from enemy forces. She and her staff work tirelessly to move the invaluable creations from chateau to chateau, museum to museum, attempting to stay one step ahead of the Germans.