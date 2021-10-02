Book review: Novel paints portrait of 'Mona Lisa' artist, subject, preservation effort

Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” is undeniably one of the most famous works of art housed in the Louvre. The beauty of the model, the sly, almost shy smile, and the creative artistic setting has brought untold visitors to the museum. Enchanting as the painting is, its history is intriguing, as well. In Laura Morelli’s “The Stolen Lady,” the author presents two stories from the artwork’s past: the time of its creation and the danger to it during World War II.
Shortly before the outbreak of the second world war, Anne Guichard, an archivist at the Louvre, and fellow staff members are working to catalogue, secure and remove priceless objects to residences outside of the capital. With war rising over the horizon, the staff is terrified of German forces invading the city and plundering the contents of the Louvre. Leaving behind her mother after her brother’s sudden disappearance, Anne is determined to accompany the “Mona Lisa” and safeguard it from enemy forces. She and her staff work tirelessly to move the invaluable creations from chateau to chateau, museum to museum, attempting to stay one step ahead of the Germans.
The other half of the story begins in Florence, 1479, and it is told through the viewpoint of da Vinci and the servant Bellina Sardi, the maid to Lisa Gherardini. The artist describes his ambitions to do more than paint—to be an inventor and an architect. Frustrated by his father and his contemporaries, he struggles to define himself as he attempts to become a true Renaissance master. He halfheartedly takes the commission to paint the Lady Lisa, considering glumly that yet another portrait of another noble lady will never make him famous. Bellina, on the other hand, initially resents her position in the house, yet ultimately comes to realize her importance and devotion to her mistress. After tragedy enters and overcomes Lisa’s life, Bellina is willing to do anything to help alleviate her troubles.
Loosely based on real events, this fascinating novel captures the fear and uncertainty of the characters amid the larger backdrop of colorful, historic events.
“The Stolen Lady” is a wonderful read for art lovers as well as those fascinated by period pieces.
David Arndt is a freelance reviewer in Fredericksburg.