Book review: Novel reveals wartime heroism at the library

A personal connection of the author to a story seems to give a novel even more life on the pages. Such is the case of Janet Skeslien Charles’ “The Paris Library.” I seem to have chosen a wonderful assortment of World War II fiction lately, this being the most recent. Charles actually worked at the American Library of Paris, a unique library in France providing books in English and other languages to the residents of the city. This book is based on the story of the heroic librarians who struggled to keep the library open during the German Occupation.

“The Paris Library” has dual timelines: Paris in 1939, and Froid, Mont., in 1983. Odile is fresh out of library school. Against her father’s wishes, she seeks and acquires a position at The American Library of Paris. She has loved the library since her aunt first took her there and taught her how to use the card catalog and the Dewey Decimal System. (Odile categorizes much of her life using Dewey.) Her father, a police captain who is determined his daughter will marry, brings a new young, single cop home for dinner every week, much to Odile’s dismay. She becomes an integral staff member of the library, and comes to care deeply for the staff and the international group of members who frequent the library nearly every day. World War II impinges upon their lives in unspeakable ways. The characters are brilliantly developed, and I came to really care about them.