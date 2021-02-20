Book review: Novel reveals wartime heroism at the library

A personal connection of the author to a story seems to give a novel even more life on the pages. Such is the case of Janet Skeslien Charles’ “The Paris Library.” I seem to have chosen a wonderful assortment of World War II fiction lately, this being the most recent. Charles actually worked at the American Library of Paris, a unique library in France providing books in English and other languages to the residents of the city. This book is based on the story of the heroic librarians who struggled to keep the library open during the German Occupation.
“The Paris Library” has dual timelines: Paris in 1939, and Froid, Mont., in 1983. Odile is fresh out of library school. Against her father’s wishes, she seeks and acquires a position at The American Library of Paris. She has loved the library since her aunt first took her there and taught her how to use the card catalog and the Dewey Decimal System. (Odile categorizes much of her life using Dewey.) Her father, a police captain who is determined his daughter will marry, brings a new young, single cop home for dinner every week, much to Odile’s dismay. She becomes an integral staff member of the library, and comes to care deeply for the staff and the international group of members who frequent the library nearly every day. World War II impinges upon their lives in unspeakable ways. The characters are brilliantly developed, and I came to really care about them.
In Montana, Lily is experiencing typical teenage angst combined with a great loss. When she decides to interview her reclusive neighbor, Odile, a war widow, for a school assignment. They discover that they are similar in some ways—“the same love of language, the same longings, the same lethal jealousy.” Odile teaches Lily to speak French and makes Paris during the war come alive with her stories as she becomes a mentor to the teen, whose home life is rather chaotic. While it is lovely to see their friendship blossom, Paris during the war provides the backdrop for the primary story. I must add that the love of books and reading and the importance of libraries to a community also play major role.
The author’s notes were wonderful, going into great detail revealing which characters in the book were real people, and giving even more details about Paris during the occupation. The bravery of the librarians to get materials to patrons when they were no longer permitted in the library was stunning. This book was obviously well-researched and gives the reader a perfect view of a part of wartime that I had never even thought about prior to reading it.
It is a book about families torn apart, friends lost and found, fear, hope, inspiration and books and a love of reading. Bravo to Janet Skeslien Charles for a job well done.
Sandy Mahaffey is former Books editor with The Free Lance–Star.