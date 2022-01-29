Book review: Novelist delivers authentic, intense tale of coming of age in Vietnam era

The first wave of Baby Boomers—now in their 60s and 70s—came of age during the Vietnam era, a seminal epoch for them, a defining one for the nation.

Many novelists have explored that experience, but few as perceptively and personally as does Jeff Schnader in “The Serpent Papers.”

Son of a bullying admiral and an alcoholic mother, protective elder brother to a severely hearing-impaired boy, abuse victim of Catholic school nuns, Joseph “J-Bee” Bell grows up in Norfolk.

His best friend, Gilbert “Gilly” O’Daly, volunteers for Vietnam. But J-Bee chooses to enroll at Columbia University in 1971. Among others, he meets Margo, a senior, waitress and political activist; Billy, a gentle hippie; Bloom, a World War II veteran; Milo, a privileged preppy and an incipient drug lord; and the Serpent, who holds forth on the war while concealing his identity behind a screen at a campus hangout.