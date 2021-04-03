Book review: Novelist invites readers to peer into lives of coastal Maine families in 'The Northern Reach'

Genealogical charts are indispensable for at least two sets of people: those intrigued by the British Royal Family, and those trying to decipher the kinship pretzels in small communities where families have intermarried and interacted for decades.

W.S. Winslow’s début novel, “The Northern Reach,” supplies lineage diagrams for the latter category as it tells an episodic and generational tale about several families in a coastal area of Maine.

Filled with sorrow but lightened by well-timed moments of comic relief, the novel stretches from 1904 to 2017 and includes a generous assortment of characters.

Consider Edith Tainter, who marries Henry Baines but whose older son, Mason, was sired by Royal Edgewood. Mason weds Liliane Bertrand, a Frenchwoman whose European tastes foster resentment from Edith and younger son Eldridge’s wife, Margery.

But when Henry, Mason and Eldridge are swept overboard while checking lobster pots, and only a badly injured Eldridge survives, Edith sinks into silence and instability.

Or take Mahlon Thibodeaux, whose rendition of “What a Friend We Have in Jesus” at a wake sounds more like “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree.”