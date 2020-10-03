Book review: Novelist mines familiar Irish history in complex, memorable 'The Abstainer'

The conflict in Northern Ireland between the Irish nationalists who sought a unified and free Ireland and the British loyalists who wanted to keep Northern Ireland as another piece of red on the map of the empire has long been a wellspring of inspiration for writers.
As recently as last year, “Say Nothing,” a book that investigated the disappearance of a mother of 10 in Northern Ireland in the 1970s, showed up on many “best of” lists and was lauded on this very page by reviewer Dan Dervin.
Irish author Liam O’Flaherty first came to notice almost 100 years earlier in 1923 for his short story “The Sniper,” which revealed the potential of the conflict that is still being mined by fiction writers of today.
Ian McGuire is one of those fiction writers of today, and he mines the conflict to exceptional effect in “The Abstainer.” McGuire sets the novel in Manchester, England, of the 1860s, which serves as further bulwark to support the answer to the complicated question of “when” the conflict between Ireland and England began—it began when first there were Irish and English.
The book opens with the hanging of three Irish Fenians for murder. The Fenian organization (a precursor to the IRA) is outraged that the men are sentenced to death when they believe the death in a botched robbery attempt was wrongful, but not murder. The hanged men are now martyrs to the cause of freeing Ireland from Great Britain and the deaths of martyrs cannot go unpunished. (A cynical eye could look back on the conflict as nothing more than basic arithmetic. However many die on one side must be met and equaled by corresponding deaths on the other side.)
There are many Irish in Manchester to work the low-paying labor jobs in the emerging industrial city, but the Fenians are not organized enough to carry out a full revolution. There are too many spies in their ranks, easily lured away by pound notes proffered by the police, to have a murderous plot succeed when the police expect it.
The police bring in an Irishman, James O’Connor, to help them keep tabs on the Fenians and their anticipated response. The Fenians bring in Stephen Doyle, born in Ireland but forged as an assassin on the battlefields of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania Courthouse, to carry out their blood pledge.
From the opening pages, I was confident that the book would end in a climactic scene with Doyle and O’Connor, but one of the many aspects that makes the “The Abstainer” memorable is that, at novel’s end, I was very far afield from where I had anticipated. After centuries of conflict, I should have known there are only shades of gray.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania County.
