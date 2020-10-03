Book review: Novelist mines familiar Irish history in complex, memorable 'The Abstainer'

The conflict in Northern Ireland between the Irish nationalists who sought a unified and free Ireland and the British loyalists who wanted to keep Northern Ireland as another piece of red on the map of the empire has long been a wellspring of inspiration for writers.

As recently as last year, “Say Nothing,” a book that investigated the disappearance of a mother of 10 in Northern Ireland in the 1970s, showed up on many “best of” lists and was lauded on this very page by reviewer Dan Dervin.

Irish author Liam O’Flaherty first came to notice almost 100 years earlier in 1923 for his short story “The Sniper,” which revealed the potential of the conflict that is still being mined by fiction writers of today.

Ian McGuire is one of those fiction writers of today, and he mines the conflict to exceptional effect in “The Abstainer.” McGuire sets the novel in Manchester, England, of the 1860s, which serves as further bulwark to support the answer to the complicated question of “when” the conflict between Ireland and England began—it began when first there were Irish and English.