Book review: Pair discovers deadly terrors in 'The Hollow Places'

From the start of T. Kingfisher’s “The Hollow Places,” protagonist Kara’s life couldn’t be unfolding any more miserably.

Freshly divorced, she finds her world turned upside down as she works to rebuild her life. While her ex-husband blithely continues his normal routine, she finds refuge at her uncle Earl’s eclectic tourist destination, The Glory to God Museum of Natural Wonders, Curiosities and Taxidermy, in Hog Chapel, N.C. Reminiscing on her unorthodox childhood spent at the store, Kara comes to terms with the recent upheavals of her life, finding peace in cataloging her uncle’s bizarre and random collectibles. Everything changes when she finds a portal to another world in an upstairs room.

With new friend and next-door barista Simon, the pair attempt to rationalize the strange hallway leading from her uncle’s museum. Older buildings tended to be haphazardly constructed; some buildings were fashioned where hallways seemed to extend farther than they did. Yet they cannot explain the dangerous island and willow tree world that lies just outside the portal’s exit.