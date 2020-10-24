Book review: Pair discovers deadly terrors in 'The Hollow Places'

From the start of T. Kingfisher’s “The Hollow Places,” protagonist Kara’s life couldn’t be unfolding any more miserably.
Freshly divorced, she finds her world turned upside down as she works to rebuild her life. While her ex-husband blithely continues his normal routine, she finds refuge at her uncle Earl’s eclectic tourist destination, The Glory to God Museum of Natural Wonders, Curiosities and Taxidermy, in Hog Chapel, N.C. Reminiscing on her unorthodox childhood spent at the store, Kara comes to terms with the recent upheavals of her life, finding peace in cataloging her uncle’s bizarre and random collectibles. Everything changes when she finds a portal to another world in an upstairs room.
With new friend and next-door barista Simon, the pair attempt to rationalize the strange hallway leading from her uncle’s museum. Older buildings tended to be haphazardly constructed; some buildings were fashioned where hallways seemed to extend farther than they did. Yet they cannot explain the dangerous island and willow tree world that lies just outside the portal’s exit.
Despite cryptic warnings carved into the wall, the two decide to explore this strange and incomprehensible universe. There are countless islands in a flowing river, each containing a mound of dirt with a concrete bunker built in the center. The only other constant presence are groves of perplexing willow trees that appear to almost have lives of their own, seeming to move and shift about despite a lack of wind. Kara and Simon, guided by humanity’s insatiable thirst for knowledge of the unexplained, venture forth and travel the new land, hoping to discover its secrets; instead, they find its deadly terrors.
In a twisted world-between-worlds theme explored in “The Chronicles of Narnia,” Kingfisher offers a horror story where nothing is as it appears. The pair come to discover this dangerous place is a nexus between other worlds, linking parallel universes that are just slightly different than their own. Kara and Simon barely survive the horrors of the willow world, only to realize that its effects and presence have already spilled over into their own.
In an effort to contain the spreading malevolence and banish it back from whence it came, the two team up to fight off the evil corruption in “The Hollow Places.”
David Arndt, a former Fredericksburg resident, is a freelance writer in Honolulu.
