Book review: Pair pens realistic political thriller 'State of Terror'

“State of Terror” is a political thriller that held me captive.

Louise Penny’s well-recognized skill in creating relatable, believable characters and Hillary Clinton’s experience in politics, especially as secretary of state, combine to bring readers a compelling read with powerful men and women frantically trying to save the world.

Ellen Adams was a surprise choice as secretary of state, since she had been one of the new president’s most vocal critics during the election. But he finds himself having to rely on her judgment just weeks after being sworn in. On the surface, she is a rather dowdy, Spanx-wearing, middle-aged woman. Looks are deceiving—she is formidable. Terrorists set off bombs in three major European cities, killing hundreds of civilians, and the concern now is that the United States will be next. The leaders of the world are thrust into a fast-paced, heart-throbbing investigation.

There is little doubt who former President Dunn is modeled after, down to his agreement made to withdraw from Afghanistan. This made the foreboding and angst even more realistic as the authors create a sense that this could really happen. The plot is very complex and determining just who can be trusted is a never-ending challenge, right to the last chapter.