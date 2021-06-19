Book review: Pals' bonds put to the test in 'Just Last Night'

My last year of books has been on the lighter side than the types of books I have usually enjoyed. I’ve needed light, happy endings. Like the Hallmark movies fix we get every winter. That is how I met Mhairi McFarlane a couple of her books ago.

Her covers are bright. The titles look like they’ve been brushed across the front in an airy, casual hand. The illustrations are uncomplicated. Perfect for light, summer, beach reading. Except you shouldn’t necessarily judge a book by its cover. Especially this one.

The blurb on the back mentions the close friendship shared by four longtime friends. It mentions a life-changing moment and that the main character’s life is upended. It hints at romance. From the first sentence, we can tell this isn’t exactly what we’ve been led to believe it will be by its sunny yellow cover.

In “Just Last Night,” 30-somethings Eve, Susie, Justin and Ed have been friends since their teens. They have become closer than family. Eve has carried a torch for Ed since they scattered to attend universities; then Ed came home with a girlfriend. Hester doesn’t quite fit in, but they tolerate her for Ed.