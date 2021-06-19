Book review: Pals' bonds put to the test in 'Just Last Night'

My last year of books has been on the lighter side than the types of books I have usually enjoyed. I’ve needed light, happy endings. Like the Hallmark movies fix we get every winter. That is how I met Mhairi McFarlane a couple of her books ago.
Her covers are bright. The titles look like they’ve been brushed across the front in an airy, casual hand. The illustrations are uncomplicated. Perfect for light, summer, beach reading. Except you shouldn’t necessarily judge a book by its cover. Especially this one.
The blurb on the back mentions the close friendship shared by four longtime friends. It mentions a life-changing moment and that the main character’s life is upended. It hints at romance. From the first sentence, we can tell this isn’t exactly what we’ve been led to believe it will be by its sunny yellow cover.
In “Just Last Night,” 30-somethings Eve, Susie, Justin and Ed have been friends since their teens. They have become closer than family. Eve has carried a torch for Ed since they scattered to attend universities; then Ed came home with a girlfriend. Hester doesn’t quite fit in, but they tolerate her for Ed.
And on the last night in question, Hester has publicly proposed to Ed in the middle of the friends’ pub trivia night ritual. The shock sends them reeling, and they barely register that they’ve lost the game they were absolutely positive they would finally win to their nemesis, the men in packable anoraks. To add insult to Eve’s injury, she is later dealt a devastating blow—the death of one of her closest friends.
In the days that follow, Eve discovers long-held secrets about her friends and is forced to reexamine and question everything she thought she knew. Is how we see our friends a true picture of who they are, or is it only how we want to see them? Do we know them or only think we do? How strong are the bonds of friendship?
The first half of the book is very heavy as we watch Eve navigate grief and dysfunction, but McFarlane’s talent for witty banter and humor help carry the weight. The second half delivers what we expected at the beginning: The heroine picks herself back up, stronger for the struggle, and enjoys a little romance and a happy ending.
Tara Lee is news assistant and Communities editor at The Free Lance–Star.
Tara Lee is news assistant and Communities editor at The Free Lance–Star.