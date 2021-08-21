Book review: Plug into a riveting saga of Tesla, Elon Musk

Mea culpa. For years, I have denigrated the Tesla cars, Elon Musk and the publicly traded shares of Tesla. The cars were prone to problems, Musk was a blowhard, and the stock was absurdly overpriced. Hence, recently I bought a luxury car and did not even think of looking at a Tesla. And Tesla’s stock is valued at more than GM, Ford, Toyota and VW—combined! Have I missed something?

Yes and no. The car is for real, and Musk, even unloved, has brought off a modern miracle in design and manufacturing.

With regard to the stock’s nosebleed level price, the jury is still out. With every major auto manufacturer having committed to electric vehicles, it’s only a matter of time before Musk gets any real competition. But when those other companies’ electric vehicles come out, what do you think will happen to Musk’s sales, operating profits and stock price? GM sells more in a month than Tesla in a year. When the full weight of GM, not to mention Ford, VW and Toyota, is brought to bear, Tesla likely will be squeezed.