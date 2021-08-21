Book review: Plug into a riveting saga of Tesla, Elon Musk

Mea culpa. For years, I have denigrated the Tesla cars, Elon Musk and the publicly traded shares of Tesla. The cars were prone to problems, Musk was a blowhard, and the stock was absurdly overpriced. Hence, recently I bought a luxury car and did not even think of looking at a Tesla. And Tesla’s stock is valued at more than GM, Ford, Toyota and VW—combined! Have I missed something?
Yes and no. The car is for real, and Musk, even unloved, has brought off a modern miracle in design and manufacturing.
With regard to the stock’s nosebleed level price, the jury is still out. With every major auto manufacturer having committed to electric vehicles, it’s only a matter of time before Musk gets any real competition. But when those other companies’ electric vehicles come out, what do you think will happen to Musk’s sales, operating profits and stock price? GM sells more in a month than Tesla in a year. When the full weight of GM, not to mention Ford, VW and Toyota, is brought to bear, Tesla likely will be squeezed.
Tim Higgins, the author of “Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century,” is a reporter for the Wall Street Journal and he is very knowledgeable about the auto industry and the players. The book describes, in very readable fashion, the entire birth practice of designing and building the car and the company that built it over the past 15 years. I hate to admit I was wrong, but in this instance, I have totally disregarded what Musk literally built from scratch. The book points out how time and again Tesla was on the verge of failure, only to pull off one miracle after another. Much of the credit must go to Musk himself.
It is hard to argue that a million Tesla customers have been wrong, since most seem happy with their purchase. Higgins goes into great detail about how this was accomplished. Simply as a story of triumph over adversity, “Power Play” reads like a novel. The book can be read that way, and you will be able to understand the achievement.
Having said that, as a financial analyst, I still can’t see how Tesla’s share price today won’t soon be tumbling down. Tesla so far has been spared from much competition and has benefited from a newly found public desire for electric cars. But when that day comes, and it will, I will not be a shareholder facing huge losses.
Alfred M. King is a freelance reviewer in Spotsylvania County.