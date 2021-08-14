Book review: Princess-turned-spy defends her kingdom in 'Capture the Crown'

To her kingdom, Gemma Ripley is the dazzling princess of Andvari, concerning herself with nothing but fashion, balls and all the courtly splendors enjoyed by one of her rank. So famous is she, her subjects even nickname her “Glitzma,” on account of her ditzy but charming character. The princess gladly panders to this image, making sure to encourage it as it hides one of her most passionate roles she performs for king and country: that of the spy.

“Capture the Crown” by Jennifer Estep tells the story of princess-turned-spy Gemma, as she takes steps to constantly secure the peace of her people by this act of subterfuge.

The novel begins with Gemma disguising herself as a miner in an outlying town, investigating the disappearance of a precious ore. A missing delivery here, a smaller load provided from what was purchased there—Gemma is convinced the discrepancies are part of a larger scheme, perhaps one involving the warmongering neighbor kingdom of Morta. Gemma is convinced that in uncovering where the missing ore is going, she will protect her subjects from an aggressive assault by her country’s longtime rival.